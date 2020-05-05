Cell C and M4 Jam GIG Economy – Making a meaningful difference

With the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in its sixth week, Cell C and gig technology company Money4Jam continue to unlock opportunities for workers in the digital economy.

Earlier this month, Cell C announced its plans to help provide vital employment prospects for gig-economy jobbers unable to continue working due to the lockdown, by making R2 million available through M4Jam’s platform.

The funding will pay M4Jam jobbers on average an estimated R310 per week for completing e-training tasks from the safety of their homes and all via mobile devices. The project is set to run for over three weeks.

“I’m able to do jobs while I’m at home and safe,” said M4Jam Jobber Donald Ngwenya. “Cell C has helped us a lot, we are able to work and we are able to earn while we are at home,” he continued.

“We are proud to play our part in making a real and meaningful difference in creating jobs and providing a source of income for our M4Jam jobbers,” said Cell C Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Watch M4 Jam Jobber Donald Ngwenya’s testimonial below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This article was published in partnership with Cell C.