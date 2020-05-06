Stay home but the show must go on – COVID-19

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, many industries and companies will have to make alternative plans to keep their ‘doors open’.

That being said, the show must go on and projects across the world and in Africa must continue.

Now more than ever, the impact that Artificial intelligence will have on the fast-tracking of production in the continent, is evident.

The role of human resource management will take another deeper dip, as its administrative tasks continue being replaced by self-service portals such as the intranet, workforce planning tools, and payroll software.

This is all in line with the lean way of thinking and digitisation. However, many organisations are still practising a lengthy and cumbersome manual process when it comes to onboarding and offboarding employees.

Chances of lay-offs – This comes as a direct result of companies being on lockdown and in some cases, halting production.

According to Bartley Joseph MD of Rosstone Consulting, South Africa has always been slow to follow other countries in adopting the ever-growing trend towards employment outsourcing and the use of contingent labour.

“The advent of Covid-19 should make all employers reconsider their stance in this matter. The benefits far outweigh the traditional permanent and direct employment models. More than ever, companies need to enjoy the flexibility and on-demand options that these models provide. Why pay for tenure when it is more impactful and efficient to use skills only when you need them?,” Joseph concluded.

The challenge many organisations face is particularly prevalent when it comes to needing to pay contingent employees across borders.

When one considers doing business in Africa, one of the first challenges is access to financial resources and the risk involved with making foreign payment. Furthermore, in- country laws pertaining to work permits, registration of businesses, labour, and taxation can be quite daunting.

Companies such as Rosstone offer services that align with Africa’s needs in the time of fast-tracked COVID-19 challenges.

Rosstone Professional solutions will identify the right skills for your company, vet them, and ensure that they comply with the regulations in the country of your business operation. Rosstone will also facilitate the payroll process, taking on the role of employer of record.

COVID-19 may have caught the world off guard, but payroll roll out and finding the right skills doesn’t have to become a last-minute job. Together we can come out victorious.

For more info, visit us at www.rosstone.co.za or send us an email at [email protected]

This article was published in partnership with Rosstone.