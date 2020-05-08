The best fibre prices in South Africa

RSAWEB has fast established itself as the market leader in the Fibre To The Home category in South Africa.
RSAWEB continues to improve its position in the MyBroadband Speed Test customer ratings as the company grows from strength to strength.
In MyBroadband’s Q1 2020 ISP report, RSAWEB was positioned as one of the top ISPs in South Africa based on customer satisfaction.
It has also boasted the fastest average download speeds since the start of lockdown – proof of which can be found in MyBroadband’s featured article here.
This value is further reinforced by the fact that RSAWEB has some of the best fibre prices in the country.
Openserve
In our competitor survey, we found that RSAWEB has the best value-for-money offering with a 20/10 Mbps package for only R795 per month.
What’s more, installation is FREE for all Openserve packages.
If you sign up with RSAWEB’s #LockdownDoubleUp campaign today, you will also get an incredible 1 month free AND double the speed on 10, 20 and 40 Mbps Openserve packages. This is only available in live Openserve areas and T’s and C’s apply.
Additionally, Openserve recently changed its package and pricing structure on its network.
As a result, RSAWEB is set to offer a premium package on the Openserve network to ensure that customers can choose to receive the ultimate Internet experience – complete with high-priority bandwidth.
|Openserve
|10/5 Mbps
|20/10 Mbps
|40/20 Mbps
|100/50 Mbps
|200/100 Mbps
|RSAWEB
|R595
|R795
|R895
|R1095
|R1395
|Afrihost
|R597
|R797
|R917
|R1117
|R1497
|Cool Ideas
|R599
|R819
|R999
|R1199
|R1499
|Web Africa
|R619
|–
|R935
|R1119
|R1539
|Axxess
|R645
|R805
|R935
|R1135
|R1505
|Vox
|R599
|R805
|R959
|R1159
|R1559
|Mweb
|–
|–
|R849
|–
|R1399
Octotel
Starting with their 10/10 Mbps package at just R675 per month, RSAWEB continues to impress by beating their competitors’ prices for 6 packages on the Octotel network.
These packages extend up to a 1000/100 Mbps product for only R1,395 per month.
As an added bonus, there are no installation or connection fees.
|Octotel
|10/10 Mbps
|20/20 Mbps
|100/25 Mbps
|100/100 Mbps
|200/200 Mbps
|1000/100 Mbps
|RSAWEB
|R675
|R845
|R995
|R1115
|R1245
|R1395
|Afrihost
|R697
|R897
|R997
|R1247
|R1757
|R1997
|Cool Ideas
|R709
|R909
|R1009
|R1219
|R1519
|R1699
|Web Africa
|–
|–
|R1029
|–
|–
|–
|Axxess
|R715
|R955
|R1115
|R1425
|R1765
|–
|Vox
|R718
|R877
|R985
|R1160
|R1559
|–
|Mweb
|R719
|R869
|R999
|R1239
|R1359
|–
Vumatel
On the Vumatel network, RSAWEB has the best prices across 8 different packages, offering a package suitable for anyone’s budget.
|Vumatel
|10/10 Mbps
|20/2 Mbps
|20/20 Mbps
|50/50 Mbps
|100/10 Mbps
|100/100 Mbps
|200/20 Mbps
|RSAWEB
|R695
|R795
|R845
|R1035
|R1095
|R1195
|R1395
|Afrihost
|R699
|R797
|R857
|R1067
|R1097
|R1197
|R1397
|Cool Ideas
|R729
|R829
|R929
|R1049
|R1119
|R1119
|R1419
|Web Africa
|–
|R859
|–
|–
|R1259
|–
|R1459
|Axxess
|R705
|R805
|R865
|R1075
|R1105
|R1205
|R1405
|Vox
|R719
|R819
|R919
|R1049
|R1149
|R1199
|R1399
|Mweb
|R729
|R829
|R1029
|R1189
|R1129
|R1389
|R1399
Superior value
In addition to its great pricing and incredible customer service, RSAWEB offers a range of value-adds:
- Double the speed on selected fibre providers and on most packages for free during lockdown.
- A mini-UPS to keep your router and ONT powered during load-shedding. Please note that this offer is only made available on selected packages and when stock is available. Watch the press for details.
- Up to R4,500 in savings on all fibre packages through benefits such as free installation and connection, a free-to-use premium Wi-Fi router, free 1-hour onsite support or a free Wi-Fi assessment, and an LTE SIM with 1GB of data per month. T’s and C’s apply.
- RSAWEB only sells uncapped packages so that you can enjoy uninterrupted Internet.
If you’re planning on signing up for fibre, or if you’re unhappy with your current ISP, consider switching to RSAWEB.
