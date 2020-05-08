The best fibre prices in South Africa

RSAWEB has fast established itself as the market leader in the Fibre To The Home category in South Africa.

RSAWEB continues to improve its position in the MyBroadband Speed Test customer ratings as the company grows from strength to strength.

In MyBroadband’s Q1 2020 ISP report , RSAWEB was positioned as one of the top ISPs in South Africa based on customer satisfaction.

It has also boasted the fastest average download speeds since the start of lockdown – proof of which can be found in MyBroadband’s featured article here.

This value is further reinforced by the fact that RSAWEB has some of the best fibre prices in the country.

Openserve

In our competitor survey, we found that RSAWEB has the best value-for-money offering with a 20/10 Mbps package for only R795 per month.

What’s more, installation is FREE for all Openserve packages.

If you sign up with RSAWEB’s #LockdownDoubleUp campaign today, you will also get an incredible 1 month free AND double the speed on 10, 20 and 40 Mbps Openserve packages. This is only available in live Openserve areas and T’s and C’s apply.

Additionally, Openserve recently changed its package and pricing structure on its network.

As a result, RSAWEB is set to offer a premium package on the Openserve network to ensure that customers can choose to receive the ultimate Internet experience – complete with high-priority bandwidth.

Openserve 10/5 Mbps 20/10 Mbps 40/20 Mbps 100/50 Mbps 200/100 Mbps RSAWEB R595 R795 R895 R1095 R1395 Afrihost R597 R797 R917 R1117 R1497 Cool Ideas R599 R819 R999 R1199 R1499 Web Africa R619 – R935 R1119 R1539 Axxess R645 R805 R935 R1135 R1505 Vox R599 R805 R959 R1159 R1559 Mweb – – R849 – R1399

Octotel

Starting with their 10/10 Mbps package at just R675 per month, RSAWEB continues to impress by beating their competitors’ prices for 6 packages on the Octotel network.

These packages extend up to a 1000/100 Mbps product for only R1,395 per month.

As an added bonus, there are no installation or connection fees.

Octotel 10/10 Mbps 20/20 Mbps 100/25 Mbps 100/100 Mbps 200/200 Mbps 1000/100 Mbps RSAWEB R675 R845 R995 R1115 R1245 R1395 Afrihost R697 R897 R997 R1247 R1757 R1997 Cool Ideas R709 R909 R1009 R1219 R1519 R1699 Web Africa – – R1029 – – – Axxess R715 R955 R1115 R1425 R1765 – Vox R718 R877 R985 R1160 R1559 – Mweb R719 R869 R999 R1239 R1359 –

Vumatel

On the Vumatel network, RSAWEB has the best prices across 8 different packages, offering a package suitable for anyone’s budget.

Vumatel 10/10 Mbps 20/2 Mbps 20/20 Mbps 50/50 Mbps 100/10 Mbps 100/100 Mbps 200/20 Mbps RSAWEB R695 R795 R845 R1035 R1095 R1195 R1395 Afrihost R699 R797 R857 R1067 R1097 R1197 R1397 Cool Ideas R729 R829 R929 R1049 R1119 R1119 R1419 Web Africa – R859 – – R1259 – R1459 Axxess R705 R805 R865 R1075 R1105 R1205 R1405 Vox R719 R819 R919 R1049 R1149 R1199 R1399 Mweb R729 R829 R1029 R1189 R1129 R1389 R1399

Superior value

In addition to its great pricing and incredible customer service, RSAWEB offers a range of value-adds:

Double the speed on selected fibre providers and on most packages for free during lockdown.

A mini-UPS to keep your router and ONT powered during load-shedding. Please note that this offer is only made available on selected packages and when stock is available. Watch the press for details.

Up to R4,500 in savings on all fibre packages through benefits such as free installation and connection, a free-to-use premium Wi-Fi router, free 1-hour onsite support or a free Wi-Fi assessment, and an LTE SIM with 1GB of data per month. T’s and C’s apply.

RSAWEB only sells uncapped packages so that you can enjoy uninterrupted Internet.

If you’re planning on signing up for fibre, or if you’re unhappy with your current ISP, consider switching to RSAWEB.

