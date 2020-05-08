iCE3 Exchange launches cryptocurrency debit card in South Africa

South African cryptocurrency exchange iCE3 Exchange has launched a new cryptocurrency debit card which can be used at many retailers across the country.

The iCE3 Crypto Debit Card allows cardholders to make payments at any merchant that accepts MasterCard or Visa.

Using the card, cryptocurrency owners can store their funds in the cryptocurrency of their choice, automatically converting their digital currency to South African rand when they make a payment with the card.

“Many of our users want to buy goods and services with their crypto,” said iCE3 CEO Gareth Grobler.

“The Crypto Debit Card gives power to users who can now spend crypto at merchants countrywide.”

Based on the performance of the Crypto Debit Card in South Africa, the exchange is looking to expand the offering to countries including Nigeria, Botswana, and beyond.

Delivered to your door

Customers who sign up for a Crypto Debit Card from iCE3 Exchange will have their new debit card delivered directly to their door by a courier for a once-off fee of R250.

One of the biggest attractions of the Crypto Debit Card is that all swipes and payments with the card are free – customers are only charged a small fee for cash withdrawal.

There is also a flat maintenance fee of only R10 per month, making the iCE3 Crypto Debit Card an attractively affordable way to spend your cryptocurrency in the real world.

Users can currently pre-register for their Crypto Debit Card from iCE3 Exchange, and the first batch of cards will be distributed from June 2020.

The first batch of cards will be delivered to AIC token holders, with all other pre-registered users receiving their cards during July 2020.

Registrants can also enter a giveaway where they stand a chance to win one of ten Crypto Debit Cards, which will be delivered to them for free.

To enter this giveaway, users can visit the iCE3 Exchange website and share the Crypto Debit Card launch post, earning more entries for sharing across multiple platforms.

iCE3 Exchange is a leading cryptocurrency exchange in South Africa, offering secure, reliable cryptocurrency trading and support for a multitude of digital tokens.

The platform offers a detailed and powerful exchange trading interface for serious traders, as well as a Quick Buy option for those looking to easily move their rand into cryptocurrency.

iCE3 Exchange supports the trading of South African rand for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, ZCash, Monero, AI Coin, and much more.

This article was published in partnership with Ice3X.