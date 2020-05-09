If you have ADSL, move to fibre now

Telkom is cutting off ADSL and VDSL subscribers across South Africa as part of its strategy to decommission its old copper network.

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said last year that the company aims to exit the copper segment entirely in the coming years.

What this means for ADSL and VDSL subscribers is that they have to look for an alternative broadband service.

The preferred option is fibre, which offers numerous benefits over ADSL. These benefits include:

Faster speeds which range between 10Mbps and 1,000Mbps.

A more reliable connection. Fibre is also not targeted by cable thieves.

Fibre is more affordable than ADSL.

Fibre is available in many suburbs across South Africa, but there are certain areas which are not covered.

For people living outside of a fibre-covered area, a fixed-LTE connection is a good alternative.

Fixed-LTE is quick to install, it provides good speeds, and offers affordable high-data-usage accounts.

