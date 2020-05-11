Zscaler’s Private Access launch in South Africa reaps 10,000 users in week 1

Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), cloud-based security that enables zero-trust access to private applications, launched officially in South Africa last week.

The South African POP has already amassed over 10,000 subscribed users, as customers take advantage of the new in-country platform availability to deliver seamless remote application access for mobile or home users.

Enterprise customers that still use remote VPN’s to connect users are dealing with a wide range of challenges as demand increases. Hardware scalability, poor user experience, weak security and inadequate control of end-point, user and application access, coupled with cumbersome VPN clients are inhibiting work-from-home efforts.

ZPA enables organisations to provide access to private internal applications and services without compromising the security of their networks. Consequently, ZPA is easier to deploy, more cost-effective and more secure than traditional remote VPN solutions.

Unlike VPNs which require users to connect to your network to access your enterprise applications, ZPA allows you to give users policy-based secure access to only the internal apps they need to get their work done. With ZPA, application access does not require network access.

Additionally, ZPA decouples applications from the physical network, so you can provide seamless connectivity to private internal applications and assets whether they are in the cloud, the data centre, or both. It also adjusts dynamically to network changes, so you can move your resources without impacting user access.

“ZPA is part of a holistic security solution which shifts security and application access from the network, to the end-point (user device). Policy-based application access and enterprise security now follows the user irrespective of device, location or network supporting growing mobility and cloud application delivery,” said Stuart Hardy, Director at Accelerate Networks – Zscaler Partner for sub-Saharan Africa.

ZPA has seen an almost 600% platform growth globally since January as companies shift access and security strategies from the network to mobile or home working.

Zscaler provides a holistic security and app access solution for remote users

ZPA follows Zscaler’s Cloud Proxy architecture by being globally available to company users as they travel, using geolocation to connect them to the closest ZPA node on any continent.

The network’s global load balancers then connect users to their applications over the shortest path, without coming back to the company DC.

As a result, ZPA integrates with private workloads in all major IaaS providers, including Azure and AWS, delivering direct to private Cloud routing.

How ZPA works

Existing Zscaler customers that make use of the Zscaler App for mobile user protection from Internet related threats (Cloud proxy), can now connect users to their private business applications using the exact same App.

ZPA, which has been available globally since 2016, can help customers manage application access quickly using sophisticated security, application segmentation, and policy-based management based on Zero Trust.

ZPA provides complete visibility and control of device, user and application (Zero Trust)

Because ZPA is built on Cloud, companies can scale to thousands of users in seconds without requiring additional hardware appliances or managing and scaling the platform – essentially reducing the complexity and TCO over managing and scaling traditional remote VPN solutions.

Equally important is that it overcomes all remote VPN weaknesses in security, and delivers faster access to applications that are delivered in Cloud and not bound to the company DC.

“ZPA address several pain points for customers in simplifying application access for trusted users, untrusted third-party users and partners, B2B connections and disaster recovery strategies. This is achieved through a single management console that uses native application segmentation to deliver access to multiple user types,” ended Hardy.

To get a comprehensive view of the features and benefits of Zscaler Private Access visit the Zscaler website or email Accelerate Networks, Zscaler Partner for Africa.

