China Mobile International geared to support South African enterprises during global COVID-19 pandemic

Since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of enterprises are looking to utilise secure, cloud-based applications to keep their businesses running efficiently.

At the same time, many organisations need to make use of reliable body temperature scanning hardware to ensure the safety of their employees returning to the workplace.

China Mobile International (CMI) has integrated its quality cloud network services with its experienced partners and introduced the Enterprise business unit “iSolutions” to resolve these enterprises’ difficulties.

CMI offers state-of-the-art solutions to South African enterprises to effectively address these challenges.

3 core solutions are offered to enterprises to fight against the pandemic effectively and efficiently.

1. mCloud: A highly efficient solution for resuming work safely and remotely

mCloud is a full-service online portal that allows customers to easily purchase high quality, global cloud-to-cloud connectivity between leading providers that include AWS, Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Huawei Cloud.

Other solutions available through mCloud include global SD-WAN and video conferencing. All solutions can be configured online within minutes, with real-time monitoring and billing together with utilisation graphs all provided through the portal.

Enterprises can easily activate their accounts online to enjoy free trials on cloud services such as ViLin, a video conferencing tool that allows up to 300 online users anywhere in the world to join a cloud meeting simultaneously, with no limits on the meeting’s duration or the number of meetings that can be hosted.

This ensures seamless communication between the front-line and office employees of the enterprise.

Users can register for the mCloud service from anywhere in the world and enjoy a 30-day free trial on cross-border connection services such as Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, CDN, and Application Acceleration Network.

The free trial period can be extended upon special request.

2. mCloud is SIMPLE: a multiple cloud management solution

China Mobile International has also launched its ‘mCloud is SIMPLE’ program, which focuses on efficient cloud management, easy migration to the cloud and a secure multi-cloud service to assist South African and global companies.

Once registered on the mCloud portal users can receive a $500 public cloud coupon for AWS (Global), Alibaba Cloud (International), HUAWEI Cloud (International), Microsoft Azure, or Google’s Cloud service, with add-on services available for cloud networks, cloud communication, and cloud suites.

A 30-day free trial for secure SD-WAN solutions, Office 365 and a 6-month free trial for Microsoft Teams is also available.

Not only will existing mCloud users receive a better China Mobile International cloud service with customisation options, they will also benefit from an extra discount on retail pricing on service purchases for AWS, Huawei, Azure, Google Cloud & Alibaba cloud.

mCloud users can also make use of the ‘mCloud is SIMPLE’ programme to achieve further customisation and earn extra discount on additional services.

3. iSolutions intelligent hardware equipment for COVID-19 prevention

CMI’s anti-epidemic solutions are premised on four pillars:

Safety – Non-contact, remote and accurate, reducing the possibility of human-to-human infections.

Non-contact, remote and accurate, reducing the possibility of human-to-human infections. Efficient – Efficient automatic alarm trigger function reduces human resource investment.

Efficient automatic alarm trigger function reduces human resource investment. Versatile – Multiple product types, easy to deploy, and suitable for different scenarios.

Multiple product types, easy to deploy, and suitable for different scenarios. Storage on Cloud – Temperature, image and facial recognition functions are easy to manage and query, with data uploaded to the cloud for convenient and safe storage.

iSolutions has been collaborating with its partners to introduce comprehensive enterprise work resumption solutions for pandemic prevention and health management that covers parks, commercial buildings and retail areas.

With the use of contactless thermal imaging technology, body temperature can be measured without the need to remove any masks. The setup is highly flexible and able to accommodate various locations types.

The system can also connect to the cloud-based identification recognition system, supporting 24/7 tracking for record management and enquiries.

IGATE X1, a featured product for masked facial recognition and thermal fevering screening by CMI, has the following features:

Use a neural network algorithm, integrated temperature detection, and facial detection – even when wearing a mask.

Offer a variety of other features – such as data tracking, data comparison, human detection and image capture.

Support offline dynamic portrait self-identification, meaning there is no need for remote and online assistance cooperation from other systems or devices.

Simple to install and easy to use, and can be used in a variety of social scenarios.

Able to achieve over8% accuracy when a user is wearing a mask, and high accuracy in body temperature measurement.

Make it much easier to deal with the screening of employees, students or various other groups of people through unified data management and data analysis.

iSolutions fully support enterprises returning to work remotely and safely

CMI has a dedicated customer services team in South Africa that is ready to provide enterprises with the most suitable solution and a free-trial experience, as well as resolving any obstacles that customers may encounter.

To date, over 145 global and multinational enterprises, covering 18 countries and cities, have adopted China Mobile International solutions to support their pandemic prevention efforts and the safe returning of their employees to work.

How to apply CMI anti-epidemic solutions / Free trial services

Click here to register and login to the mCloud platform.

to register and login to the mCloud platform. Click “Tackle your enterprise challenges amidst Coronavirus” under “Latest Promotion” on the right to apply for the intelligent hardware solution.

Click “Stand with Enterprises, Withstand Coronavirus” under “Trial Centre” on the right to apply for a free trial of a cloud service.

Our dedicated sales managers will then be in contact with you soon regarding your registration.

Click here for more information from CMI

China Mobile International would like to empower South African companies with digital platforms and solutions.

If you are interested in a partnership with China Mobile International, we currently have open opportunities for partnerships with local South African companies, feel free to send a request using the below email address.

Please send an email to [email protected] – our team will be in contact with you soon.

This article was published in partnership with China Mobile.