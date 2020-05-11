Here is who reads MyBroadband

In April, MyBroadband grew its monthly readership to over 3 million unique browsers and 10.5 million page views.

The readership statistics are based on the April 2020 audience report from Narratiive, the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa.

MyBroadband’s readership growth was partly fuelled by the COVID-19 lockdown, with more people visiting online news websites for the latest accurate information.

The lockdown has also accelerated digital transformation across the country, with remote working, online meetings, and a digital-first approach now standard operating procedure.

South Africa’s IT community also continues to visit MyBroadband for breaking and in-depth ICT news coverage.

This coverage now includes the latest COVID-19 updates which impact the country and the ICT industry.

MyBroadband readership

MyBroadband’s large readership is desirable to many companies who want to reach South Africa’s IT and telecoms community.

Many niche players, however, are interested in a breakdown of the readership to target specific segments of this community.

Good news is that Narratiive provides publishers with a demographics report which details a breakdown of their readership.

The report shows that the majority of MyBroadband’s readers are C-level executives, managers, and business owners.

Over 1 million readers have a university degree, of which 151,000 readers have a Master’s or PhD degree.

The majority of these readers are also IT and business decision makers in their companies – and advise their family and friends on which ICT products to buy.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.