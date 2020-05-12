Win free Internet for a year with Afrihost

Afrihost is giving away free Internet for a year as part of its Working from Home competition.

To enter the competition, view the photos of the Afrihost crew working from home, vote for your favourite work-from-home setups, and provide your name and email address.

This puts you in line to win free Fibre or LTE for a year.

You can vote for as many Afrihost crew members as you like, but only one vote for each is allowed.

“Come and ‘visit’ us in our homes – you won’t believe some of our ‘offices’ – and support our team, and you can win free Internet for a year,” said Afrihost.

The competition ends on 2 June 2020.

You can access the competition’s terms and conditions here.

Afrihost here to help

Afrihost stated that it continues to work hard to make sure customers keep getting Pure Internet Joy, even though staff are not at Afrihost headquarters.

Customers can contact Afrihost online via the following channels:

This article was published in partnership with Afrihost.