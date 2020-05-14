Dubai’s Credence Security signed by ESET as distribution partner for Southern Africa

Credence Security — a leading regional distributor of specialised solutions in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance — today announced a new partnership with award-winning global endpoint and perimeter-protection vendor ESET, to cover Southern Africa.

In selecting a partner to expand its footprint in southern Africa, ESET was attracted to Credence Security’s regional reach as a Dubai-based distributor with offices in London, Nairobi, Noida and Johannesburg. And the industry leader believes that Credence Security’s portfolio will be significantly enhanced by ESET’s solutions, particularly its encryption, and endpoint-protection products.

“Today, a cyber risk is a business risk,” said Steve Flynn, Sales and Marketing Director, ESET Southern Africa. “Attacks have evolved; and we all must likewise evolve to properly address them. The cybersecurity landscape has become increasingly afflicted with advanced persistent threats and zero-day exploits, and enterprises of all scales and industry need to understand — as they continue on their digital-transformation trajectories — that sophisticated infrastructure must be integral to the operation of any modern business. ESET has been recognised as a global leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms by Gartner and Radicati. Through our partnership with Credence Security, we can bring the power and simplicity of our protection capabilities to African enterprises.”

The development of ESET’s unique offerings is driven by its global research labs, which incorporate multi-layered technologies that go far beyond the capabilities of basic endpoint protection. ESET customers commonly cite simple implementation and the wide choice of configurations as procurement draws. Among its many globally recognised clients is Google, which uses ESET technology to protect Chrome users against malware.

As the partnership launches, ESET will conduct sales and pre-sales workshops, and provide training and certification to Credence Security’s designated engineers. Credence Security will meanwhile engage with existing partners and onboard new ones to drive sales of ESET solutions, targeting enterprise customers, small and medium businesses (SMBs) and government organisations.

Credence Security will also take responsibility for their partner training and will support partners with proof-of-concept (POC) and demonstrations. The two companies will collaborate on marketing campaigns and events, with Credence Security offering the entire suite of ESET security products, including two-factor authentication, endpoint protection and endpoint encryption.

“Credence Security is always looking for leading technologies in the cybersecurity and forensics spaces,” said Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security. “ESET has spent three decades perfecting industry endpoint and mobile security solutions, leveraging the latest encryption standards and two-factor authentication. ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind they need to take an agile approach to their technology stack. It helps to know that whatever changes you need to make, to grow your business, that you don’t need to worry about cybersecurity — because Credence Security and ESET have already taken care of it for you.”

“Over the years, we have established an extensive channel network across Africa of more than 500 partners that will now assist ESET in providing additional depth and breadth to expand its market share in southern Africa”, said Philip Cherian, Channel Director, Credence Security.

“We like to work with likeminded individuals and organisations that want to put our channel first,” Cherian continued. “Our technical team will be a great value-add to the ESET portfolio and that portfolio of next-generation security solutions will be of great value to businesses across the region.”

This article was published in partnership with ESET.