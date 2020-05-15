The “new normal” after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are eased

From late 2019 and into early 2020, the COVID-19 Coronavirus struck the world, causing countries globally to go into a state of lockdown under various strict rules. Now, billions of workers have isolated them in their homes.

While many will eventually return to their places of work, others have now adapted to this new way of remote working, making every home an equal centre of the world economy – this is the ‘new normal’.

According to Headset Solutions this will mean 3 things: new space, new habits, and new equipment.

New space

The new normal means that the home is transformed completely. It’s you and your partner’s place of employment and your kids’ classroom or virtual university. This requires a fundamental new look at the space available to you, your family and/or your house-mates.

In order for each person sharing the house to work at top performance, it’s important to evaluate which spaces can be utilised as a shared or separate, uninterrupted work or learning space.

Other factors to consider would include lighting and background. Is the window behind you too bright, turning you into a silhouette, and does it change depending on the time of day?

Is the background behind you too messy? Too busy? Too stark and bare?

This is important as it can negatively impact your productivity levels.

If your work culture encourages active meetings, movement and energy, then it is advised to ensure that your equipment – like a proper headset and microphone – is set up for this.

Additionally, having professional equipment will show co-workers or business partners that you take your professional duties as seriously as ever. (See the check-list below.)

The seven habits of highly-effective home workers

According to Headset Solutions, the following seven habits are essential to be effective when working at home.

Be professional: Be present and be an active participant. This means not only engaging with voice or text, but also using quality video for meaningful interactions. Make sure to pay attention and listen to what people are communicating. When on a video call make sure to mute your microphone when you need to clear your throat, or sneeze – as this is common courtesy, just as it would be in person. Be personal – To upkeep a healthy company culture, it is good to practice warmth, courtesy, and essential human engagement, such as greeting co-workers as you would at the office. Be prepared – Arriving “at work” to a cluttered desk or working space – the leftovers from the day before – is the worst way to start a bright new day. So, before leaving your workstation and signing off for the day, tidy up, take out the trash, put the day behind you cleanly so you’re ready for the next day. Another way to prepare for the day ahead is by dressing work-appropriately. Colleagues, partners or clients may not see you in the flesh, but they can still see you on-screen. Exercise – This may be the best part of your day or the worst – depending on your habits. A simple tip: If that 10km run or 21km marathon is not up your street, then break up your exercise into bite-sized chunks. Most of us can handle a quick five-minutes of repetitive walk around our homes or properties. Just five minutes, then repeat this several times a day. Socialise – By working remotely, we all need to plan a strict meetings schedule. Another habit of highly-effective remote workers is that they do the same for their family and friends. Make sure to set time aside for family and friends to ensure you maintain healthy social contact. Boundaries – Separate “Work” from “Home”: In your breaks, or once work is done, develop strict rules to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Simple examples are to always eat together as a family, never check work emails after you’ve signed off, and leave your phone on your desk. Don’t stop believing: We know many economic sectors are in terrible trouble, and many of us are, too. But you can always choose to see the silver lining – perhaps your new work environment beats your “old” workplace in many respects. Make it work for you.

The basics – professional equipment

Quality camera

Your built-in webcam on your computer or laptop is okay to start with, but it’s not an adequate business solution. To look, feel, and be completely professional, you need a good quality camera.

This is essential to have powerful face-to-face engagements. A High-Definition (HD) camera should be your starting point.

Quality headset

On the subject of “sound”, there are two essentials: “Noise Cancellation” and “Active Noise Cancellation“. The first one cancels out all the background noise that the person hears on the other end, such as a dog barking!

The minimum standard in this case is called “Wide Band”. The second one cancels out the background noise that you hear around you. This helps you to focus and to hear the other person without distractions.

Speakerphone

This is for people who don’t want to wear headsets – but who still want to sound professional. You want to hear the full, rich audio of the person you’re talking to – and for them to hear you crisply, too.

A high-quality speaker with a good “Noise Cancellation” microphone is essential. The standard to look out for will include specs such as “full-duplex” – which refers to the equipment and the software which makes high quality possible.

Screen/s

When considering screens, the most important thing is quality. Most high-quality laptop screens are sufficient. Secondly, you should consider having two screens. For some people, it’s essential to be able to engage with colleagues or customers on one screen while studying important documents or write up notes on another.

Power

It’s not yet clear if or how Eskom is going to survive our long winter months. Therefore, it may be worth investing in an alternative or back-up power supply. If you’re working from home, this could affect you severely. So, a guaranteed power supply is a business essential.

The good news is that you don’t need to spend a fortune. There are many options to consider.

A UPS, which stands for “uninterrupted power supply,” is also important, as it manages the amount of power flowing to your devices. A surge can fry certain devices which can be extremely costly, so ensure you have a system in place to protect them.

Internet

For a variety of work-related activities like video conferencing, or to send and receive files at a suitable speed, you will need at least a 10Mb fibre line or an equivalent source.

While some may argue that they can get away with a far slower line, it is important to weigh the cost as you could end up ruining important partner relations because they become frustrated with not being able to communicate with you and get the job done.

A fast internet connection is no longer a luxury, but rather a necessity to keep your business thriving!

Desk and chair

It’s all very well working on the kitchen counter as a temporary solution, but we’re all in it for the long-haul. This means it would be best to invest in a proper desk and chair as it will enable you to perform optimally.

By investing in proper home office equipment, you are also investing in your health. Working on a kitchen stool or couch for 6-9 hours a day will inevitably lead to poor posture, which can leave you in agony and with many other health problems in the long haul.

Working from home could change our lives unimaginably – and in a wonderful way. It’s a tough, competitive world out there – you’ll need to bring your “A-Game”!

This article was published in partnership with Headset Solutions.