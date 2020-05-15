The 3 things you need to invest in to work from home like a pro

The onset of COVID-19 has changed the world as we know it. One of the biggest changes we’re seeing, is the move towards remote working or working from home.

For at least the last decade, trend forecasters have been predicting that the future of work is all about remote working, and in an unprecedented shift, we’re seeing that trend become a reality in 2020.

We’ve had time to look at how people are making the transition from the office to working from home, and we’ve realised that there are three indispensable pieces of equipment that everyone needs to turn their space into an efficient home office.

An ergonomic chair

When some of us pictured working from home, we might have conjured up images of working in bed or on the couch, with the laptop propped up on a pillow.

What we soon realised is that the bed and the couch are simply not conducive to working.

To conquer the 8-hour day, you’ll need to be sitting upright in a position that allows for the free flow of oxygen, so you can stay awake and alert.

And when it comes to maintaining a good posture, there’s nothing better for your back than an ergonomic chair – one that follows the natural curve of your body and has an adjustable back rest and height.

A spacious desk

When the location for your 9-to-5 moves from a communal office to your personal space, it can be difficult to maintain the same levels of concentration and productivity. A proper desk will make your life so much easier.

A desk provides an allocated space for work that’s away from personal areas like your couch or your bed.

Mentally, many people are finding that it’s important to make the distinction between work, home and play, particularly now that we’re spending more time at home than we are used to.

A stable Internet connection

When it comes to working from home, the Internet is your link to your colleagues, your friends and family, and ultimately the rest of the world.

You simply cannot compromise on good, secure and stable Internet access – it makes a big difference when you need it most.

The upsurge in online meeting apps has been unprecedented.

Video chats and conferencing are changing everything we thought we knew about having conversations.

And the only way to get connected and stay connected, is through a trustworthy Internet source.

