If you are still using ADSL it is time to move to fibre – Here’s how

If you are still using ADSL it is time that you move to fibre. ADSL is an outdated technology and Telkom is cutting off ADSL and VDSL subscribers across South Africa towards the end of the year.

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said the company aims to exit the copper segment entirely in the coming years, which will force ADSL subscribers to get another Internet connection.

Fibre is the logical choice as it offers faster speeds, a more reliable connection, and affordable uncapped packages.

It is perfect for streaming Netflix, ShowMax, and DStv Now, listening to music online, or watching YouTube videos.

Fibre is particularly suitable for families where more than one person is online at the same time, thanks to its higher speeds of between 10Mbps and 1,000Mbps.

While many suburbs have fibre coverage, there are areas where people cannot get fibre, though. In this case. fixed-LTE is a good alternative.

Fixed-LTE is quick to install, provides good speeds, and offers affordable high-data-usage accounts.

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.