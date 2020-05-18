Learn how Huawei Wi-Fi 6 will transform the office

While the coronavirus pandemic has many working from home, it remains important to plan for the office of tomorrow.

It will become increasingly important for your office to have the best wireless connectivity so that both your staff and your systems can complete all necessary tasks optimally.

Wi-Fi 6 is set to transform the office by offering high-speed, reliable connectivity – which is already important, and continues to increase in importance as other technologies advance.

Huawei – The market leader

Huawei continues to lead the market with its AirEngine Wi-Fi 6.

This is according to the report on global Wi-Fi 6 indoor AP market share by Dell’Oro Group, which found that Huawei’s Wi-Fi 6 ranked number one in the global market (excluding North America) in the period spanning Q3 2018 to Q3 2019.

Huawei has been at the forefront of the technology’s rollout since its inception, and continues to expand its strength in this area.

It rolled out the first enterprise-class Wi-Fi network in Shanghai in 2018, and has since implemented its Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 at scale across countries such as Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, China, India, and South Africa.

Learn about Wi-Fi 6

Huawei continues to leverage its market-leading Wi-Fi 6 knowledge with its latest seminar – Wi-Fi 6 Transforms Office.

Huawei invites those interested to join this digital Huawei IP Club event.

In this seminar you will learn about the relationship between Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, how Wi-Fi 6 will transform the office, and why Huawei is the best partner for the development of a high-quality wireless network at your facilities.

The seminar will also address how technology can be used to survive the COVID-19 crisis and move forward as a united world.

The seminar will be hosted by the following speakers:

Liao Yong – President of Enterprise Business in the Southern Africa Region.

Lyu Han – Senior Solution Architect and Huawei Enterprise Networking Chief in Huawei’s engineering office.

Matamela Aubrey Mashau – CTO of the Network Solution Sales Department for the Southern African region.

Sun Liang – Director of the Network Solutions Sales Department for the Southern African region.

As part of the seminar, Huawei will also be offering prizes – the Huawei FreeLace Earphones and the Huawei Band 4.

Click here to sign up today!

This article was published in partnership with HUAWEI.