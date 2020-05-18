Sanitise large surfaces in minutes with a cordless sprayer and Virol-Oxy

To slow down the spread of Coronavirus and Covid-19, disinfecting surfaces should be a top priority.
A quick and easy solution to disinfecting large surfaces in the workplace and at home, is to use a cordless spray gun to spray disinfectant.
The cordless spray gun (usually sold as a paint spray gun) is highly effective to spray disinfectant, compared to regular cleaning.
It has a comfortable soft grip handle as well as 3 different spray options, one of them being a very fine mist spray, which is ideal for any surface that you may want to disinfect.
It is also a lot more efficient than an agricultural sprayer, as it covers an entire surface with a thin layer of disinfectant without leaving untreated patches.
Any cordless spray gun will work, EcoDepot recommends the Ryobi XSG-18 Cordless Spray Gun for reliability and value for money.
Virol-Oxy is an advanced surface disinfectant which works within minutes and is highly effective against viruses (including coronavirus), bacteria, fungi and spores. It’s a lot more gentle to most surfaces than diluted bleach and you can even use it to wash off some food products.
Virol-Oxy is a disinfectant elaborated in Germany. EcoDepot is an authorised distributor of Virol-Oxy in South Africa.
Virol-Oxy is also available in bulk 1kg packages, to prepare 100L of disinfectant (1% solution).
How to disinfect large surfaces within minutes
- Wash your hands 😉
- Dissolve Virol-Oxy in water: To make 1 litre of highly effective 1% solution, dissolve 10 grams of the Virol-Oxy in 1 litre of lukewarm water
- Stir the powder: Stir until the powder has dissolved, leaving a clear pink solution
- Assemble the spray gun: Pour the solution into the cup holder and screw it onto the spray gun. Then insert the battery, and select the largest spray nozzle for a fine mist spray
- Spray surfaces: Spray any hard surface and/or equipment, including counters, doors, windows, knobs, benches, floors, baths, sinks and much more
- Leave for 10 minutes: Leave for up to a minimum of 10 minutes, then wipe over with a paper towel
