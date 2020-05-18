Presented by EcoDepot

Sanitise large surfaces in minutes with a cordless sprayer and Virol-Oxy

18 May 2020

To slow down the spread of Coronavirus and Covid-19, disinfecting surfaces should be a top priority.

A quick and easy solution to disinfecting large surfaces in the workplace and at home, is to use a cordless spray gun to spray disinfectant.

The cordless spray gun (usually sold as a paint spray gun) is highly effective to spray disinfectant, compared to regular cleaning.

It has a comfortable soft grip handle as well as 3 different spray options, one of them being a very fine mist spray, which is ideal for any surface that you may want to disinfect.

It is also a lot more efficient than an agricultural sprayer, as it covers an entire surface with a thin layer of disinfectant without leaving untreated patches.

Any cordless spray gun will work, EcoDepot recommends the Ryobi XSG-18 Cordless Spray Gun for reliability and value for money.

Virol-Oxy is an advanced surface disinfectant which works within minutes and is highly effective against viruses (including coronavirus), bacteria, fungi and spores. It’s a lot more gentle to most surfaces than diluted bleach and you can even use it to wash off some food products.

Virol-Oxy is a disinfectant elaborated in Germany. EcoDepot is an authorised distributor of Virol-Oxy in South Africa.

Virol-Oxy is also available in bulk 1kg packages, to prepare 100L of disinfectant (1% solution).

How to disinfect large surfaces within minutes

  1. Wash your hands 😉
  2. Dissolve Virol-Oxy in water: To make 1 litre of highly effective 1% solution, dissolve 10 grams of the Virol-Oxy in 1 litre of lukewarm water
  3. Stir the powder: Stir until the powder has dissolved, leaving a clear pink solution
  4. Assemble the spray gun: Pour the solution into the cup holder and screw it onto the spray gun. Then insert the battery, and select the largest spray nozzle for a fine mist spray
  5. Spray surfaces: Spray any hard surface and/or equipment, including counters, doors, windows, knobs, benches, floors, baths, sinks and much more
  6. Leave for 10 minutes: Leave for up to a minimum of 10 minutes, then wipe over with a paper towel

Stay safe, and together we can flatten the curve. Visit EcoDepot.co.za for more DIY and home improvement products.

This article was published in partnership with EcoDepot.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Sanitise large surfaces in minutes with a cordless sprayer and Virol-Oxy