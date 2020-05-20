Duxbury Networking partners with Versa Networks to offer secure SD-WAN across Southern Africa

South African VAD Duxbury Networking will bring Versa Secure SD-WAN software-defined branch and software-defined security solutions for wide-area networks (WANs) across Southern Africa.

Versa Secure SD-WAN enables enterprises to accelerate Digital Transformation and manage their WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and improving application performance.

Versa Secure SD-WAN integrates routing, SD-WAN and critical security functions like next-generation firewall and unified threat management (UTM) that consolidate multiple appliances into a single platform.

Versa Secure SD-WAN also combines full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, zero-touch provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility to enable solution providers to create high value WAN-transformation managed service offerings.

”Duxbury Networking is excited to be adding Versa Networks’ innovative WAN solution to its range of advanced enterprise networking solutions across Southern Africa. We pride ourselves on ensuring our channel partners have easy-to-deploy, interoperable solutions they can offer their end-customers for real business ROI. Versa Secure SD-WAN fits in this space. Duxbury Networking plans to accelerate channel adoption of this technology solution through tailored training and promotion,” commented Andre Kannemeyer, CTO of Duxbury Networking.

The Duxbury Networking partnership will deliver Versa’s easy-to-use SD-WAN and software-defined security management tools that mitigate security vulnerabilities, improve application behaviour, enhance network performance and extend bandwidth utility.

“Duxbury Networking is an outstanding partner to accelerate the adoption of SD-WAN for enterprise customers across Southern Africa,” said Richard Jones, Sales Director – Northern Europe and Southern Africa, Versa Networks. “Their highly skilled teams understand the evolving needs of the channel and have long established relationships with world-class vendors – a testament to Duxbury Networking’ expertise and understanding of the market.”

Versa Secure SD-WAN will be available through Duxbury Networking’s elite team of professional partners. The channel will also have the opportunity to offer Versa Titan, a cloud-managed service, incorporating all the core functions of Versa’s fully integrated, cloud native, contextually-aware software stack upon its availability in Southern Africa.

Versa Titan is a cloud-managed SD-WAN branch and security solution that simplifies the complexity associated with wide-area network transformation reducing enterprise IT and managed services complexity.

Cloud-based SD-WAN and security services are managed and activated with a web browser and mobile-app. Advanced IT service automation for the enterprise WAN-edge infrastructure is integrated with in-depth customer support.

Versa Titan makes it easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver Secure SD-WAN and for enterprises to buy, design, deploy and operate WAN infrastructure, accelerating their digital transformation strategies and improving business performance.

Versa Titan delivers easy-to-use SD-WAN and software-defined security management tools that enhance visibility into security vulnerabilities, application behaviour, network performance and bandwidth utilisation.

Versa Titan also includes Versa Cloud Services Gateways (CSG), a Versa-branded appliance series that combines innovative hardware for high-performing advanced SD-WAN and security capabilities.

Versa CSG runs the Versa Operating System (VOS™) software stack as a branch office endpoint appliance with integrated enterprise-class LTE, Wi-Fi and PoE to further simplify and improve the customer experience as organisations transition to multi-cloud and hybrid-WAN infrastructures.

Later this year Duxbury Networking will host and manage the Versa Titan roll out to its VAR and SI partner base across southern Africa.

Versa Titan is an intelligence-sensitive operation in which the choice of enabler is critical, which is why Versa has appointed value-added distributor Duxbury Networking.

“The Southern Africa, Africa and Emerging markets region is seeing exceptional growth and expansion across all sectors. We are working with Duxbury Networking because of their skills, knowledge of the market and ability to introduce best-of-breed new solutions to the Southern African region. They are complementary partner with reach to boost and drive Versa’s expansion,” said Richard Jones, Sales Director, Northern Europe and Southern Africa, Versa Networks.

This article was published in partnership with Duxbury Networking.