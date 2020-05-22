A ‌Showmax‌ ‌app‌ ‌for‌ ‌Huawei‌ ‌smartphones and a free 3-month subscription

Once you’ve signed up to Showmax, you’re ready to binge on the massive catalogue of local and international series, movies, documentaries and kids’ shows.

While Showmax is available on laptops or PCs, on smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming boxes, the smartphone app gives you access to additional features like offline downloads and a mobile-only plan.

The Showmax mobile app has been available for Android and Apple devices for some time, but it recently launched on the Huawei AppGallery too. Download Showmax and sign in (or sign up if you haven’t already) and start watching.

Get a Huawei P40 lite and get three months of Showmax free

From 18 May, if you buy the brand-new Huawei P40 lite from selected stockists, you’ll get a three-month subscription to Showmax thrown in for free. Check out more about the deal here.

What to watch on Showmax this May

Brand new in May, there’s Stephen King’s The Outsider, a horror miniseries from HBO about the gruesome murder of a young boy.

Also from HBO, there’s Run, a dark comedy about a pair of college sweethearts who leave their lives behind to go on a road trip. It’s executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, so if you loved Fleabag and Killing Eve, this should be right up your alley.

Fans of Adult Swim will also find brand-new episodes of Rick and Morty S4 streaming every week only on Showmax, plus there’s a host of other series to enjoy, including Primal, also only on Showmax.

If you’re into movies, May is your month. The entire Fast & Furious series is available to binge from 14 May, while every single Bourne movie (Damon and Renner) lands on 21 May.

In the meantime, try HBO’s excellent movie Bad Education, a real-life drama about a massive public school scandal that’s been touted as Hugh Jackman’s best-ever performance.

Fans of local drama are being spoiled, with hundreds of episodes of long-running dramas like The River and Suidooster to binge. For excellent documentaries, dive into How to Steal a Country which looks at the state capture scandal, or Stroop: Journey into the Rhino Horn War, which just won a SAFTA for Best Natural History and Environmental Programme.

How to get the Huawei P40 lite and three months of Showmax

The brand-new Huawei P40 lite is the perfect phone for streaming fanatics. The world is full of beauty and wonder waiting for you to discover. With four rear cameras, the Huawei P40 lite shoots wider, clearer, and closer than you could have ever imagined.

All this is powered by a 4,200mAh battery that’ll keep you streaming for hours.

When you purchase a Huawei P40 lite from selected stockists, you’ll score three months of Showmax absolutely free. The promotion is valid for the first 500 purchases, and vouchers can be redeemed on the Huawei AppGallery. Find out more about the phone here»

This article was published in partnership with Showmax.