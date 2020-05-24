The exciting new features of the Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei recently launched its new P40 Lite in South Africa, which offers flagship hardware and features at an attractive price.

The device sports a quad-lens rear camera system, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, as well as a powerful HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset.

In addition to its impressive hardware, the P40 Lite also offers a number of powerful new features integrated with its EMUI 10 operating system.

This OS is built on Android and is powered by Huawei Mobile Services, which means that users can log into their device with their Huawei ID and download a selection of local and international apps from the Huawei AppGallery app store.

Using MeeTime

One of the new features on the smartphone is MeeTime, which is available for Huawei P40 Lites running EMUI 10.1 or higher.

It delivers the ability to make high-quality video calls at the touch of a button, and up to 1080p Full HD video calls are supported between Huawei devices.

The feature also takes advantage of the integration of HMS into its operating system to deliver a responsive and seamless video calling experience.

Colour, brightness, and beauty enhancements can be activated for MeeTime video calls, too, and the platform supports multiple participants – making it ideal for friendly catch-ups or meetings.

To make a MeeTime call, users with compatible devices can select the MeeTime calling option within the Phone app.

Once their call has been connected, they can also share their smartphone screen with others or link to third-party devices such as action cameras.

MeeTime is available for compatible devices which are running EMUI 10.1 or later, and is installed for free as part of the operating system update.

Powerful features

The list of powerful features included in the Huawei P40 Lite doesn’t stop at MeeTime, however.

Huawei’s P40 Lite also includes the company’s GPU Turbo technology, which delivers a significant improvement in mobile gaming.

GPU Turbo uses built-in AI processing to provide higher framerates, lower response times, and better performance across a variety of supported titles.

The technology also greatly improves battery life, making devices like the P40 Lite a great choice for mobile gamers.

Another exciting new feature supported by the Huawei P40 Lite which is expected to come to South Africa is Celia.

Celia is Huawei’s own smart digital assistant, which can be activated by the “Hey Celia” keyword and can assist with a variety of tasks.

Because the Huawei P40 Lite is powered by Huawei Mobile Services and EMUI 10, Celia will be able to access a number of integrated smartphone functions, including translation, calendar, messaging, and more.

The Huawei P40 Lite brings with it a suite of exciting new features, as well as Huawei’s own HMS ecosystem and AppGallery platform, making it an attractive choice for Huawei fans.

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P40 Lite OS Android 10.0 Display 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE Battery 4,200mAh

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.