Huawei Wi-Fi 6 online proof-of-concept available in South Africa

With South Africa still under lockdown due to COVID-19, Huawei has announced that it can perform online proof-of-concept (POC) testing for enterprises interested in deploying Wi-Fi 6.

During a webinar explaining the benefits of the new technology for offices, Huawei said that Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, supports four-times higher network bandwidth and user concurrency compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

Huawei said that thanks to the many similarities between Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, it is able to incorporate technologies such as beamforming from 5G into its AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 products.

Wi-Fi access points built on Huawei AirEngine technology have 16 built-in Smart Antennas and use a beamforming algorithm inspired by 5G to improve the coverage and signal strength of its Wi-Fi 6 networks.

Huawei added that its Wi-Fi 6 Smart Antennas allow it to achieve 20% wider coverage than traditional antennas. Crucially, the technology also significantly reduces latency on Wi-Fi 6 networks from around 30ms to 10ms.

This means networks without blind spots, the elimination of dizziness when using augmented or virtual reality, and the ability to stream video conferences in 4K resolution wirelessly, Huawei said.

Advantages

Use cases

Industry leader

As a leader in the wireless industry, Huawei had submitted 281 technical proposals for Wi-Fi standards by the end of 2019. Of these, 240 were for Wi-Fi 6 – more than any other Wi-Fi device vendor.

Huawei holds six chairs in the 802.11 standards groups. They are:

Osama Aboul-Magd: 802.11ac

Osama Aboul-Magd: 802.11ax

Edward Au: 802.11ay

Donald Eastlake: 802.11ak

Tony Xiao Han: SENS TIG/SG

Jiamin Chen: 802.11aj

Online proof-of-concept

To ensure the safety and health of customers, Huawei has introduced a system to conduct online proof-of-concept demonstrations for enterprises interested in Wi-Fi 6.

Following the online proof-of-concept, Huawei said it can still conduct demonstrations at clients’ premises before beginning work on a full Wi-Fi 6 roll-out – depending on local health regulations. It will also take every step necessary to ensure there is no risk to the health of customers or employees.

Huawei explained that its online proof-of-concept works as follows:

First, a live video meeting is scheduled to showcase the technology in action in Huawei’s lab environment. Huawei will then set up a replica of the client’s environment for a follow-up video meeting and demonstration.

Huawei said it will ensure that the proof-of-concept demonstration is as realistic as possible.

Enterprises interested in setting up an online proof-of-concept may do so by sending an email to [email protected], or by contacting their Huawei Account Manager or Huawei Partner.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.