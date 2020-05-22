New HOMii app makes it easy to rent a trendy room or get a new apartment

HOMii is disrupting the South African property rental market with their new Android and iOS apps.

HOMii has properties in the Johannesburg and Durban central business districts, with plans to launch properties in Pretoria and Cape Town in the near future.

These properties offer an ecosystem of trendy co-living rooms, private apartments, daily suites, co-working facilities, and wellness and lifestyle spaces.

They also contain hotel amenities, and event and conference facilities.

These properties were developed in line with the company’s vision “to create aspirational, lifestyle-centric living spaces while allowing ease of availability to all”.

New HOMii mobile apps

HOMii partnered with Codehesion to build a new Android and iOS app to make bookings, room sharing, and other services easy to access.

The new HOMii app allows users to easily find available locations to live or work, and then get directions to these locations.

Users can then make a daily or monthly booking, check in using the app, and use a utility wallet to buy water and electricity.

The HOMii app also allows people to check their water and electricity usage and receive push notifications with important information.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said it was a particularly interesting project to work on, because of the extensive functionality of the app.

He added that the support and vision from HOMii helped them to build a truly world-class mobile app for the South African market.

HOMii app screenshots

This article was published in partnership with HOMii.