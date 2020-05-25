iCE3 Exchange gets Callpay Instant Deposits

South African cryptocurrency exchange iCE3 has launched support for the Callpay integrated EFT payment gateway on its platform, allowing users to take advantage of the lowest instant EFT fees possible.

iCE3 is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in South Africa, offering a secure, accessible, and reliable cryptocurrency storage and exchange service to everyone from seasoned traders to cryptocurrency beginners.

The launch of Callpay brings additional resilience to the platform and complements the existing deposit methods available on iCE3 Exchange.

“We believe the open market should dictate service offerings and associated fees,” iCE3 Exchange said.

“As a result, we have partnered with Callpay in order to provide our customers with more choice and lower instant EFT fees.”

Callpay and Ozow

The launch of this service means that iCE3 Exchange customers will be able to choose between the Ozow and Callpay services when making an instant EFT deposit to the platform.

Callpay is a payment solution partner to merchants and the digital payments industry, and it combines innovation, ease of use, and automation to scale remotely and remain secure.

The deposit fees offered by iCE3 Exchange to its customers for Callpay Instant Deposit are only 0.5%, which iCE3 said should benefit all users across South Africa.

iCE3 said that the existing Ozow deposit service has been instrumental in bringing faster deposits to its platform.

The good news for customers who prefer to use the Ozow payment gateway is that they will receive free AIC tokens for making a deposit.

“Each month, we will be crediting user accounts with AIC tokens equal to the fiat value of 0.1% – 0.8% of the deposits which they have made via the Ozow payment gateway,” iCE3 said.

AIC, or AI Coin, is the native utility token for iCE3 Exchange. It is an ERC20 token that is transacted on the Ethereum network.

Holders of 1,000 AIC coins or more can get 50% discount on all trading fees and 100% discount on trading fees on balances of 10,000 AIC coins or more.

iCE3 Exchange supports the trading of South African rand for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, ZCash, Monero, AI Coin, and much more.

This article was published in partnership with ICE3.