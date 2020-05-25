Keep it real with authentic software

As the great Celine Dion once said “baby think twice”. Think twice before taking the risks of purchasing unlicensed software, it may seem like a great idea to spend less in that particular moment but unfortunately the potential risks involved could end up costing you way more in the future.

The risk is simply not worth it, buy genuine.

Microsoft states that there is a 33% chance of malware if a PC has unlicensed software. When purchasing unlicensed or pirated software, you are exposing yourself to a number of risks including Identify Theft, Credit Card Fraud, Malware, and Data Loss Reputational Damage and Business Interruptions. All of these risks which could have a harmful impact on your professional and personal life.

Unfortunately, a large portion of individuals purchase unlicensed software unknowingly – so how do you tell the difference? Microsoft is here to support all users in guiding them on how to identify authentic Microsoft software when you are buying a new PC, purchasing packaged software, or simply shopping online.

One of the easiest ways to tell if you are purchasing authentic Microsoft software is to check the label – authentic Microsoft software will carry a Genuine Microsoft Label (GML).

This label helps users identify which edition of Windows has been preinstalled on their devices and can usually be found on the back or bottom of the devices. In September 2017 Microsoft released a new GML design to prevent fake duplicates form being created – is features a holographic image, holographic micro text and colour shifting ink which changes from one colour to another when looking at it from various angles.

These labels also include a handy “tamper evident” feature which appears upon the label being removed. When it comes to Windows phones and tablets, these labels may not always be attached to the device itself so Microsoft has suggested various other measures you can take to ensure the software is authentic.

It is also important to do your research and ensure the company or store that you are purchasing the device or software from is a trusted and credible. Purchasing software can be quite tricky as counterfeit products and services exist in the market. Avoid the risk, stay safe, and purchase Genuine Software.

