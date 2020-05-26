Silicon Overdrive achieves AWS DevOps competency

Silicon Overdrive recently announced that AWS awarded them the distinguished AWS DevOps competency. The DevOps competency signifies that Silicon Overdrive has demonstrated the required expertise, and has excelled, in implementing DevOps practices such as code pipelines, CI/CD and automated infrastructure provisioning.

“Silicon Overdrive is delighted that Amazon Web Services has awarded us with the AWS DevOps competency,” said Gareth Bowers, CEO of Silicon Overdrive. “By utilising DevOps methodologies, we can streamline deployments and the migration of workloads; all with an emphasis on security and best practices.”

Attaining this competency required a stringent audit with an independent third-party auditor to verify Silicon Overdrive’s technical and business development capabilities. This included case studies of production workloads utilising DevOps methodologies and in-depth technical demonstrations of the AWS DevOps suite of tools and services.

Silicon Overdrive is now an AWS Advanced Consulting, DevOps, Channel Reseller and Public Sector Partner. They are also AWS Well-Architected and AWS EC2 for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery partners.

Read more about Silicon Overdrive’s DevOps practice and case studies here: https://www.overdrive.co.za/optimize-your-devops-model/

What this means for you

Modern companies need to adopt a more flexible and efficient approach to software delivery. With integrated operations and development teams, applications can rapidly be developed and deployed in a secure and compliant manner. By adopting DevOps you can get to market faster than by utilising traditional methodologies.

Speed and overall quality are further improved by the introduction of automation software which can reduce or eliminate manual and monotonous tasks, freeing teams for more productive work. And as you are freeing your team by automating services, your ongoing operational costs can be drastically reduced.

Optimise your DevOps model with Silicon Overdrive

Whether you’re a DevOps pro starting your next project or just exploring a DevOps Model, AWS and Silicon Overdrive have the tools, services, and resources to help.

This article was published in partnership with Silicon Overdrive.