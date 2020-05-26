Watch the launch of the Huawei P40 in South Africa

Huawei is set to officially launch its new P40 in South Africa on Thursday, 28 May.

The company will host a live stream of the local launch, which will take place at 14:00 and provide details on the local rollout of the smartphones.

Viewers who tune in to the livestream will also stand a chance to win their share of R500,000 in prizes.

Huawei’s P40 smartphone lineup comprises new high-end smartphones which offer powerful hardware and impressive 5G capabilities.

Both the P40 and P40 Pro feature HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipsets with 5G support.

These smartphones will be ready to support 5G on local mobile networks thanks to the integration of 5G modems into their hardware.

The P40 smartphones also boast improved camera systems, with the top-of-the-range P40 Pro+ sporting a penta-lens camera system with up to 100x digital zoom.

Other new features include an overhauled chassis design which uses a new Quad-Curved Overflow display that provides a bezel-less aesthetic.

Powered by HMS

Huawei’s P40 is powered by Android and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which means they offer greater integration with AppGallery and the Huawei software ecosystem.

Viewers of the launch can expect to find out more about Huawei’s own voice assistant which responds to “Hey Celia” and is positioned to compete with solutions such as Google Assistant, Bixby, and Siri.

Other impressive additions to the software ecosystem include MeeTime video calling, improved image processing, and digitally-enhanced photography which takes advantage of the new camera systems.

To find out more about the new Huawei P40 range and their exciting features, you can watch the live launch of the devices in South Africa on 28 May.

