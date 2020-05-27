How Afrihost launched a winning lockdown campaign

Afrihost is widely regarded as South Africa’s premier ISP and has built one of the strongest telecoms brands in the country.

The Afrihost brand was built on offering consumer-focussed products, exceptional customer support, and effective marketing.

Its recent work-from-home photo competition is a good example of why Afrihost is loved by its employees and customers.

During the lockdown, nearly all of Afrihost’s employees worked from home – which initially posed a few challenges for staff to adapt to the new working environment.

Instead of focusing on the challenging aspects of the lockdown, Afrihost used it as an opportunity to connect with consumers through a fun work-from-home campaign.

The campaign featured photos of Afrihost employees’ work-from-home set-ups and gave South Africans the opportunity to vote for their favourite set-up.

It was a tremendous success. It connected consumers and Afrihost employees in a positive way and created a lot of good will for the company.

Partnering with MyBroadband

Afrihost promoted its work-from-home campaign among its subscribers using its social media platforms and direct mailers.

To extend the reach of this campaign beyond its own clients, Afrihost partnered with MyBroadband to make its campaign stand out.

MyBroadband created a custom package for Afrihost which consisted of a sponsored article, a forum competition, a custom newsletter, and social media posts to promote Afrihost’s work-from-home campaign.

The reach and engagement rate for this campaign was excellent, and resulted in thousands of people visiting Afrihost’s website.

The graphic below provides an overview of the MyBroadband Afrihost work-from-home marketing campaign.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.