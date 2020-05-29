Poynting webinar – Taking Fixed Wireless Access from bits to bytes

Poynting Antennas is hosting a webinar where they will discuss how Fixed Wireless Access, using outdoor antennas, can save a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) money.

Those interested can join them for this webinar on 3 June 2020, when Dr Andre Fourie*, Poynting Group CEO, will be presenting this subject that has been a passion for many years. Have a look at the video below for a quick overview on what to expect.

There is a huge money saving opportunity for mobile operators in using outdoor antennas as part of a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution. Normally operators only consider outdoor antennas as a solution to fix signal problems for customers on the fringe of reception, but in this webinar Poynting will show that there is a real business case for a MNO to save money when using outdoor antennas as part of their FWA solution.

This is one of the rare occasions when a technical approach can solve a business problem. An operator can get much more revenue from the same infrastructure, as they can increase the capacity of a base station by a factor of 4 or 5, by adding outdoor antennas to their solution.

Want to increase the revenue from your current infrastructure?

Book now by clicking on your time of choice below and join Poynting on the 3 June when they will cover the following topics:

How does RSSI, SNR, SINR, RSRP affect data rate and cell capacity?

How can an external antenna improve cell capacity?

What does this increase mean in practice?

Why do outdoor antennas increase operator profits?

*Dr. André Fourie (Poynting Group CEO) has a Ph.D in Electrical Engineering (1991) and was a Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand until 2001. He founded Poynting Antennas in 2001 and is listed as inventor in over 30 patents. Dr Fourie has published over 50 academic papers as well as 4 books.

17:00 SYD – AEST

14:00 JHB – CEST

11:00 NY – EDT

This article was published in partnership with Poynting.