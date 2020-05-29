Connect with your customers. Collaborate with your teams. Continue to grow your business.

Change is the only constant and the new normal is taking some getting used to. In the past couple of months, we have had to change the way we do business, how we support customers and how we interact with our teams.

During level 5 of lockdown most people were working from home. Since moving to level 4 many businesses have adopted a hybrid work strategy where some staff are at the office, some are mobile, and others are remote. The key is to ensure that your business can continue to support your customers.

A hybrid work strategy presents its own unique set of challenges in order to maintain excellent customer service and to maintain your business’ data security.

CipherWave offers a comprehensive range of Cloud and Voice solutions that will help ensure your transition is a smooth one. Our work from home essentials includes Email, Email Archiving, Cloud Backups, Cloud Disaster Recovery, Virtual Servers, Cloud PBX, Microsoft Teams Calling and CipherWave’s SIP Trunk.

With face-to-face meetings remaining lesser of an option, emails, calls and virtual meetings have become a necessity when communicating with customers and staff members. Our email collaboration suite includes Hosted Exchange and Microsoft 365 packages which includes the complete Office suite as well as Microsoft Teams.

CipherWave, an official Mimecast partner, also offers a unified email management solution which includes Email Security, Email Continuity and Email Archiving via a single integrated web-based central administration console.

Business Continuity forms part of our Cloud offering and includes Backups and Disaster Recovery. Our Cloud Backup solution incorporates Veeam software with secure encryption to seamlessly protect our customers’ backup data. Hosting locally ensures faster backup and recovery timeframes.

Our Cloud Disaster Recovery solution provides customers with a secure encrypted environment to backup and recover critical data and business applications at a cost-effective price. With CipherWave’s Disaster Recovery you are ultimately able to reduce the amount of downtime hours and in turn protect your business from any adverse impact.

CipherWave’s Virtual Server solutions offer customers the flexibility to either transact within a managed Private Cloud environment or within our Public Cloud offering backed by our robust infrastructure topology. CipherWave’s Cloud services are best known for our undeniable Service Level Agreements and unbeatable quality of service over the past 10 years.

CipherWave’s Cloud PABX technology offers our customers a true alternative to any legacy on-premise PABX telephony system. Our Cloud Hosted PBX integrates with leading IP handsets and boasts a plethora of features including IVR, line hunting, call waiting, voice mail and music on hold.

Our Hosted PBX coupled with gloCOM, a feature-rich desktop and mobile unified communications application, allows you to take your office with you wherever you go, by seamlessly extending your office extension onto your mobile device. Scalability of our platform enables us to provide a unified Telephone Management System (TMS) and Call Recording stack to our customers from an expense and continuity measure.

Microsoft Teams has become one of the most stable voice and video messaging mediums which can be integrated into your Microsoft 365 licensing through CipherWave. Microsoft Teams allows you to safely and securely hold multi-party video conference meetings with internal teams members as well as customers utilizing Teams from any mobile device and also has the ability to make and receive calls through our voice platform by subscribing to Microsoft Teams Calling with us.

Cybercrime has increased during this lockdown period as more and more people heavily rely on the Internet when working remotely. Cybercriminals aren’t reinventing the wheel but rather making a few innovative adjustments to their current malicious toolbox when attempting to penetrate your private network. Phishing emails have been designed to look like emails from official sources, government bodies and financial institutions.

Cybercriminals are also defrauding people of their money by posing as legitimate charities requesting donations. The best way to protect your business data is by preventing the phishing emails from reaching users by employing anti-spam and anti-virus software within your network which scans all incoming emails to detect and block threats whilst preventing malicious or unintentional loss of sensitive or confidential information.

Managed firewalls, user education and ensuring all systems are updated also form a large part of an effective security strategy for your business. CipherWave is able to assist you in evaluating and executing compliant security measures in protecting your network and network users.

CipherWave is a South African Internet Service Provider (ISP) that provides growing businesses with a range of solutions to help them connect, communicate and collaborate with their customers, employees and suppliers. We own and manage our own network infrastructure, which enables us to provide efficient, speedy service and support that our customers can count on 24/7.

This article was published in partnership with CipherWave.