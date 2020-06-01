Brother’s new and improved Printer Warranty – now at your side for 5 years

Brother International South Africa (Pty) Ltd., a leader in home and business IT peripherals worldwide, in association with Brother printer distributor, Mustek Limited (Pty) Ltd, announced a 5-year Printer Warranty for all single-function and multifunction printers purchased in South Africa from 1 June 2020.

“At Brother, our commitment to you does not end when you purchase one of our printers. We continue to support our customers and products with a free product warranty, either On-Site or Carry-In. It is important to note that the new 5-year warranty on our printers is effective from 1 June 2020 only. Existing 3-year warranties on purchases prior to this date remains in force and unchanged,” said Dale de Villiers, marketing manager at Brother South Africa.

Brother South Africa’s 3-year printer warranty on all single-function and multifunction printers was established in October 2016 and was already market-leading in that it required no product registration nor attracted any additional cost.

Also, a unique feature of the Brother warranty is that the Business Smart range of A3 Inkjet Multifunction printers has an on-site warranty not carry-in, a first in the South Africa printer market.

The Brother printer warranty is serviced by long-time channel partner and distributor of Brother printers in South Africa, Mustek Limited. With over 30 years in the ICT arena and a nationwide footprint of 10 branches and on-site support technicians, Mustek is committed to providing technical support and service of the highest quality to ensure customer satisfaction.

“We consulted with Mustek Limited based on the service centre data we had available from October 2016 and the extension of our printer warranty to 5 years made sense,” continued Dale de Villiers. “While we are confident that our products offer superior reliability and performance, we understand that sometimes things do go wrong and the warranty offers our customers the peace of mind to know that we will repair their printer as quickly as possible, either on-site or at one of the Mustek service centres throughout the country.”

5-year Warranties, either On-Site or Carry-In, are applied automatically from 1 June 2020 for all printers and multifunction centers, there is no need to register your product or details online.

Should you need to log a claim, all you need is your product serial number and proof of purchase and the Product Support Centre operated by our distributor, Mustek Limited, will assess and register your claim and advise you regarding the warranty process for your particular product.

In many instances telephonic support resolves the issue, and this can be done by phoning Mustek’s National support center on 086 000 2929.

“We believe in simplifying the users’ experience” said Alet Pelser, Brother product manager at Mustek. “By having a central point of contact; no product registration requirement; no third-party services; and spare parts that are locally available, we are adding to the user’s overall customer experience and satisfaction over the product lifetime. Our qualified technicians in all regions and satellite branches in the outlying areas allow for a quick 2-3 working day turnaround time for repairs.

“In these tough economic times businesses can now sweat their assets even longer. Which in turn calculates to better ROI. With Brother and our 5-year warranty commitment, you can be sure you’re partnering with the best,” Pelser concluded.

To keep a Brother printer running in optimal condition we recommend using only Brother Genuine Consumables and customers must be aware of routine maintenance as prescribed per product.

Don’t ever switch off a Brother inkjet printer as it requires to do its own print head maintenance and never ignore a Brother printer requesting a replacement part.

Using a Brother printer for the purpose intended and within its specifications will ensure that the warranty remains in force for the duration of its product lifecycle.

For more information on Brother Warranties and how to claim, please visit brother.co.za/warranties/ or contact your nearest Mustek Service Centre or the national Support Centre on 086 000 2929. When calling our support centres, please have your product serial number and proof of purchase available.

