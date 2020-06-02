Codehesion is hiring – Great job opportunity for mobile app developers

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company, and its rapid growth has created a great opportunity for mobile app developers.

The company is looking for qualified mobile developers to join its growing team of designers and developers.

Preference will be given to developers who use JavaScript-based languages such as React Native to create apps, or who are comfortable with Ruby or Python.

In return for your skills, Codehesion provides:

A competitive salary and a lot of room for professional growth.

New challenges to grow your skills and build really cool apps.

The opportunity to do something really meaningful and impactful by partnering with great clients on innovative projects.

For more information about the job opportunity and to apply, visit: Codehesion Application Page

This article was published in partnership with Codehesion.