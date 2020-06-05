Axxess introduces new affordable Email Only Hosting packages

Saving costs while maintaining a professional image online is critical to every business, even more so in the unprecedented times of a global Coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, South Africa is gradually moving towards a less restricted state of lockdown, allowing many established and new businesses to get back on their feet.

To help these companies look professional as they get back to business, Axxess has launched its affordable Email Only Hosting package.

Not everyone are interested in hosting an entire website; many would rather just opt for a personalised and professional email address – without having to pay an arm and a leg for it.

Axxess’s new Email Only Hosting service caters specifically to this need as it allows you to create custom email addresses simply by signing up for the Email Only Hosting package.

Starting from as little as R19 per month, Email Only Hosting gives you the benefits of having a personalised @yourdomain address without the need for a website.

While your domain URL will not display any content, you could have up to 250 customised and unique email addresses, with a large amount of hosting space to securely store your business’s electronic communication.

With this new service, clients will still receive all the current email features and security systems provided by Axxess.

You will also receive a free SSL certificate to secure your domain, as well as free Webmail access – which you can use from anywhere in the world.

Once you’re ready to get more out of your domain, you can easily upgrade to any of Axxess’s Shared or Cloud Hosting Services and get your website up and running.

If you are a business professional, and you are still using a free e-mail service like gmail.com, hotmail.com, or yahoo.com, then it’s high time to think about getting a professional email address for your business.

A professional email address not only gives your email credibility and authenticity, it also offers better data security, backup and privacy protection.

Click here to register a unique domain name for your mailboxes today!

Need more info? Give Axxess a call on 0861 300 900.

This article was published in partnership with Axxess.