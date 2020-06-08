Take this developer survey and win great prizes

SlashData’s Q2 2020 Developer Economics Survey is now live and those who complete it stand a chance of winning various awesome prizes.

The survey runs from 1 June until 10 August, and the prizes on offer include an iPhone 11, Oculus Quest 64GB, and $50 Amazon vouchers.

For the first time ever, Developer Economics survey will also be offering Early Bird prize draws which are open to anyone who takes the survey within the first two weeks.

Q2 2020 Developer Economics Survey

The survey is focused on a variety of core information about developers – including their skill levels, their favourite programming languages, the technologies they use, their go-to spaces for learning and resources, and the tools they prefer for different areas of development.

This version of the survey will also cover the topical COVID-19 pandemic – specifically focusing on the post COVID-19 era and how it will affect developers.

The survey is for developers and tech makers of all levels – from hobbyists to professionals – across all major areas, including:

Mobile

Web

Desktop

Cloud

Industrial IoT

Consumer electronics

AR/VR

Apps for third party platforms

Games

Machine learning

Data science

Massive market research

The SlashData Developer Economics Survey reaches over 30,000 developers in more than 167 countries each year.

The results of the survey will be published in Q4 2020 as a free download entitled “State of the Developer Nation 19th edition report.”

Everyone who signs up to the survey will also receive access to the Global Developer Benchmarking Graphs which will comprise over 25 graphs that highlight global trends.

The survey is supported by a variety of the leading developer communities in the world, including:

Amazon Alexa

Digital Ocean

DZone

Google

Here

Intel

Microsoft

Mozilla

Salesforce

Samsung

Sitepoint

Typeform

Twitter

VMWare

Additionally, for every completed response to the survey, SlashData will donate $0.10 to Techfugees – an organisation that empowers displaced people using technology.

That means that not only do you stand a chance to win – you are also giving back to others at no charge.

There really is no reason not to take the Q2 2020 SlashData Developer Economics Survey.

Click here to take the survey now.