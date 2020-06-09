Now is the perfect time to accelerate your digital transformation

Given the current global crisis, many businesses have been forced to work digitally.

Some of these businesses have realised that the current situation means it is the perfect time to re-evaluate their digital processes.

Your business can and should do this too – and with the help of SYSPRO ERP’s digital transformation guide, the process is made much simpler.

SYSPRO, as a leading ERP provider, is expertly positioned both to write such a guide, and to provide you with an ERP solution that forms the core of your digitally-transformed business.

One step at a time

SYSPRO’s digital transformation guide walks you through the important considerations and knowledge you require to optimise your business’s transformation.

To this end, there are five main areas that the guide covers – each of which will help you along the path of digital transformation.

These five sections are as follows:

What do you want to achieve? – Before you can begin your digital transformation journey, you need to know what you want to get out of the process. How ready is your factory floor? – Once you know what you want to get out of digital transformation, you need to know where you currently stand. This will help you to plot the path from where you are now, to where you want to be. What information do you need to be more effective? – The point of digital transformation is to optimise your business processes. By understanding what information you need in order to achieve this, it makes it easier to implement the right solutions. How using an ERP can help you to go digital – An ERP functions at the heart of a digitally transformed business. It is therefore important to understand what an ERP provides, and why it is important. Digital transformation checklist – The digital transformation checklist in SYSPRO’s guide will help you to ensure that your digital transformation journey is on track.

SYSPRO ERP

The ERP forms the core of a digitally transformed business.

It is therefore important to pick an ERP that offers you all the important features you will need on your digital transformation journey.

Some of the most important things you need from your ERP include:

IoT agnosticism

Cloud compatibility

An open API

Support for machine learning and AI

SYSPRO ERP offers all of these important considerations, as well as its impressive Social ERP features.

SYSPRO Social ERP functions in a similar way to social media platforms, but exists within your ERP solution.

It offers benefits such as easily-accessible information about your client accounts and payments via an intuitive feed, and uses machine learning technologies to detect client trends such as poor practices and fraud.

Powerful bots that use technologies such as machine learning and AI also ensure that those using the ERP can access valuable information quickly and easily.

SYSPRO has helped transform countless businesses with effective ERP solutions – meaning that their digital transformation guide is packed with valuable knowledge that can keep them ahead of the pack.

