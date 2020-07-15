Why the Huawei P40 Pro should be your next smartphone

Huawei recently launched its impressive flagship P40 Pro 5G smartphone, which packs powerful components in stylish chassis design.

It sports an immersive display, premium performance, class-leading photography, the latest in network technology, and a reliable long-lasting battery.

This makes it one of the best options for anyone looking for a refined and highly-capable smartphone.

Hardware and design

From a design perspective, the P40 Pro is a strikingly stunning entry to Huawei’s lineup.

It boasts a large 6.58-inch 1,200 x 2,640 curved OLED display which wraps halfway around the sides of the smartphone, nearly eliminating any bezels when viewed from the front.

The display sports a high refresh rate of 90Hz, which delivers a smoother experience in navigation and when viewing supported media.

The screen is housed in an aluminium alloy body which is available in Silver Frost and Blush Gold with a matte finish.

The P40 Pro comes equipped with the powerful HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G mobile chip and 8GB of RAM.

This hardware is optimised for running Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 interface on top of the Android 10 OS to ensure it is capable of handling both productivity and entertainment applications effectively.

There is no need to worry about running out of storage space either, as internal storage options range from 128GB to 512GB, with up to 256GB expansion possible via a nano memory slot.

Top-notch camera

Multiple reviews have claimed that the P40 Pro’s camera is the best of any smartphone available on the market today.

Among these, it set a new high score on DxOMark’s camera rankings, with an incredible performance in both photo and video rankings.

This is achieved thanks to its rear quad-camera combination of a primary 50MP sensor, 40MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP telephoto lens, and Time-of-Flight 3D depth sensor.

The dual front camera sports a 32MP lens and IR 3D sensor for depth measurement and autofocus.

Users are able to shoot 4K videos at 60fps with the rear camera and 4K 30fps clips with the selfie camera.

Never run out of juice

Despite the inclusion of 5G connectivity and a high-refresh-rate display, the P40 Pro’s 4,200mAh battery pack can deliver around two days of typical use between charges.

In addition, the P40 Pro supports Huawei’s class-leading SuperCharge technology, with 40W wired and 27W wireless charging.

Using wired charging, the battery can be filled to 100% in around an hour.

It also supports reverse wireless charging, which lets you charge supported wearables, accessories, or other smartphones.

The Huawei P40 Pro 5G is available now from all major mobile service providers and the Huawei online store for R20,999.

The table below shows the specifications of the Huawei P40 Pro 5G.

Huawei P40 Pro OS Android 10.0 Display 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED 90Hz Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP, TOF Rear Camera 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + TOF Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network LTE/5G Battery 4,200mAh

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.