Effortless sales success with bidorbuy Meetups

Online marketplace bidorbuy has demonstrated its commitment to helping sellers succeed on its channel by organising a series of educational workshops.

Known as bidorbuy Meetups, these regular online events have the potential to help e-entrepreneurs reach more buyers and increase their sales.

2020 has shown how important ecommerce is to brands both large and small and highlighted the opportunities that exist in online retail.

The Meetups themselves have adapted to the new normal – they were previously in-person events but are now entirely digital.

At the same time, getting started as a seller can be a slightly daunting prospect. That’s why bidorbuy is encouraging small business owners who’ve never ventured online to sign up.

What Meetups are exactly

As the name suggests, Meetups are also a great opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs and share tips and advice.

Each event is divided into two sessions, with the morning focusing on information for new sellers while the afternoon is geared towards existing bidorbuy sellers and people with their own online stores.

The blend of advice and practical exercises makes bidorbuy Meetups unmissable for anyone who wants to succeed with online selling.

With both experienced sellers and novices taking part, there’s always a great mix of wisdom and fresh energy.

Knowledge shared through bidorbuy Meetups

Sellers who’ve taken part in previous bidorbuy Meetups always mention the amount of knowledge that’s transferred, and how much they enjoyed the can-do vibe and the sincere encouragement on offer.

“Aspiration meets inspiration at every bidorbuy Meetup,” commented bidorbuy Head of Category, Scott Donaldson. “For the ticket price of just R300, participants also gain access to a range of selling tools, a free Verified User application and R500 worth of enhancement credits to spend on product advertising,” he added.

The beginners’ session covers the basics of selling online, the advantages of being a bidorbuy seller and advice on what’s hot when it comes to products that sell well. Practical work includes the fundamentals of creating a bidorbuy account, sourcing products and creating impactful product listings.

The advanced session (also included in the cost of the ticket) covers using advanced selling tools, integrating websites with bidorbuy, and dealing with customers who want to return purchases or get a refund.

Sound advice is provided on bidorbuy marketing opportunities and participants are encouraged to share their experiences with entrepreneurs who are new to the bidorbuy selling community – a community made up of like-minded sellers who are all determined to succeed. By signing up to a bidorbuy Meetup, they can bring success that much closer.

The next two bidorbuy Meetups are scheduled for Friday 12 June and Friday 26 June. More details can be found on the dedicated bidorbuy Meetups page, where there’s also a subscription link to be notified of future events.

Click here for more information from bidorbuy.

This article was published in partnership with bidorbuy.