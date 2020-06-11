5 reasons why you should upgrade to the Huawei P40 Pro

The Huawei P40 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone to hit the South African market, and it offers incredible performance and great features.

For users of previous-generation Huawei smartphones, the P40 Pro also offers multiple benefits that make upgrading to it an easy choice.

Below are five reasons you should upgrade to the Huawei P40 Pro today.

1. 5G support

The Huawei P40 Pro supports 5G, which is a big consideration when choosing a smartphone in South Africa right now.

Rain and Vodacom have both launched 5G networks, and MTN’s 5G network is set to launch in the near future.

5G offers massive speed improvements and lower latency compared to existing networks, making your online experience better in almost every way.

If you are buying a smartphone now, getting a smartphone that supports 5G technology is a must.

2. Better camera

Huawei is well-known for its incredible smartphone cameras, and the P40 Pro once again breaks new ground in offering you fantastic photographic capabilities.

The Huawei P40 Pro has a quad-lens rear camera system that includes a time-of-flight depth sensor and offers improved bokeh effects.

Its periscope lens offers even better zoom capabilities than previous models and the primary 50MP camera sensor has been improved, ensuring that your photographs are of an even higher quality.

If you use your smartphone to take a lot of photos, you should definitely consider upgrading to the Huawei P40 Pro.

3. Display improvements

Huawei smartphones are well designed and all feature high-quality displays.

The Huawei P40 Pro’s new display is no different, and comprises a 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED panel which wraps all the way around the sides of the smartphone.

The P40 Pro’s display also offers a 90Hz refresh rate – delivering great improvements to the smoothness and responsiveness of the user experience.

4. Performance upgrades

The Huawei P40 Pro offers significant performance enhancements thanks to its Kirin 990 chipset.

This processor offers several performance benefits – such as support for GPU Turbo and on-chip AI processing, which mean it will handle anything you throw at it.

Additionally, the P40 Pro features 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of memory, and supports Wi-Fi 6 – the latest Wi-Fi standard.

All of this means that the Huawei P40 Pro offers significant performance improvements over previous-generation smartphones.

5. Great value

Huawei has developed a reputation for creating smartphones that lead the market in performance and undercut the competition in terms of price.

The Huawei P40 Pro is no different, and is priced at R20,999 on the Huawei Store.

This makes it an attractive option when compared to other high-end smartphones, for which prices can top the R30,000 mark.

Additionally, if you buy the Huawei P40 Pro right now, you will get Huawei’s FreeBuds 3 for free – saving you R2,489.

There isn’t a better time than now to upgrade to Huawei’s flagship P40 Pro smartphone.

Click here to buy the Huawei P40 Pro from the Huawei Store.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.