Huawei P40 Pro – Best contract deals in South Africa

Huawei recently launched its new P40 and P40 Pro flagship smartphones in South Africa.

The Huawei P40 Pro is the highlight of the new series – a top-of-the-range handset which offers high-end hardware and a stylish modern design.

This new smartphone is currently available to purchase from the Huawei Store for R20,999.

The smartphone boasts a number of improvements over the previous-generation P30 Pro, including an overhauled camera system, bezel-less display design, and a faster chipset.

The Kirin 990 chipset in the P40 Pro also supports 5G connectivity, making it a must-have for any South African user looking to take advantage of the speeds offered by local 5G networks.

Huawei’s P40 Pro is powered by Android 10 and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which means that customers will have access to the greatly expanded selection of apps and services available through Huawei’s AppGallery ecosystem.

King of smartphones

The Huawei P40 Pro has been described as “the king of smartphones”, and it offers some of the most advanced technology on the market.

Its quad-lens camera system boasts up to 50x super zoom capabilities and delivers exquisite day and night photography across a variety of shooting modes.

According to DxOMark, the Huawei P40 Pro has the best smartphone camera in the world by a significant margin, easily beating the competition.

With 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, the Huawei P40 Pro boasts more than enough performance for the most demanding of users.

Additionally, its bezel-less high-resolution OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate is great for both gamers and everyday users.

Best contract prices

The Huawei P40 Pro is now available on contract from Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom.

We have listed some of the best contract prices for the Huawei P40 Pro below.

All packages are 24-month contracts unless stated otherwise.

Huawei P40 Pro Vodacom Deal Data Minutes SMS Extras Price pm uChoose Flexi 175 (36 months) – R175 airtime – 20GB once-off R749 uChoose Flexi 175 – R175 airtime – 20GB once-off R999 Smart XS+ (36 months) 350MB 50 50 20GB once-off R749 Smart XS+ 350MB 50 50 20GB once-off R999 MTN Deal Data Minutes SMS Price pm MTN Made for Me Extra Small 500MB + 500MB 50 50 R999 MTN Made for Me Small 1GB + 1GB 100 100 R1,099 MTN Made for Me Medium 1.5GB + 1.5GB 200 150 R1,199 MTN Made for Me Large 2.5GB + 2.5GB 300 250 R1,349 MTN Made for Me Extra Large 5.5GB + 5.5GB 500 400 R1,599 MTN Sky 15GB + 15GB Unlimited Unlimited R1,899 MTN Sky VIP 25GB + 25GB Unlimited Unlimited R2,399 MTN Sky Black Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited R2,899 Telkom Deal Data Minutes SMS Price pm FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB + 250MB WhatsApp + 250MB streaming 500 on-net, 25 off-net 100 R929 FreeMe 3GB 2GB + 500MB Whatsapp + 500MB Streaming 1,000 on-net, 100 off-net 200 R979 FreeMe 6GB 4GB + 1GB Whatsapp + 1GB Streaming 1,000 on-net, 100 off-net 400 R1,079 FreeMe 11.5GB 7.5GB + 2GB Whatsapp + 2GB Streaming 1,000 on-net, 200 off-net 800 R1,179 FreeMe 28GB 20GB + 4GB Whatsapp + 4GB Streaming 3,000 on-net, 1,000 off-net 2,000 R1,479 FreeMe Unlimited Unlimited (30GB FUP) + 5GB WhatsApp + 5GB Streaming 3,000 on-net, 3,000 off-net 3,000 R1,979

