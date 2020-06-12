4 Reasons your business needs video conferencing (and one reason it doesn’t)

In a globalised economy, the ability to be somewhere without going there is becoming vital. Dispersed teams are demanding modern communication tools.

Gone are the days of waiting to get the team together. Today, getting the team together right now is the competitive advantage that businesses are looking for.

Affordable, scalable visual communications are now possible. This article will be your guide to this global revolution, written for you to consider how video conferencing can transform your organisation and the lives of your people, for the better.

1. Evolving workplace

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce. This generation has a fast-paced and entrepreneurial mindset and are continually looking for opportunities to learn and grow.

Baby Boomers and Generation Xers are more likely to accept that there are restrictions on what can be done with technology in the workplace, Millennials are not.

As a result of these cultural changes, organisations looking to recruit and maintain the very best talent need to think differently about the workplace.

2. Speed of business

The ability to do more with less is the very essence of productivity gains, and for organisations to be more successful, they need to constantly look for an advantage over their competitors.

Video conferencing is simply the latest incarnation of the constant need to be more efficient.

The ability to have spontaneous face-to-face meetings, irrespective of distance, without having to wait for the next scheduled meeting can have a huge effect on an organisation’s productivity.

3. Work life balance

The idea that the office is where you work is becoming antiquated. The vast majority of workers will read and respond to emails outside of “working hours” indicating that the line between when the workday ends and personal time starts is blurring.

Studies have shown that working from home has the same happiness effect as a R40k pay rise.

Video conferencing empowers workers to feel connected to the team, enabling them to participate at a level far higher than simply being a disembodied voice at the end of a phone line.

4. Business continuity

All organisations need a business continuity plan for catastrophic failure. Video conferencing can help mitigate against these terrible but thankfully rare events, as well as more prosaic, day-to-day hiccups that can wreak havoc on businesses.

How often do you find yourselves late to a meeting because of unaccounted for travel times? How often does a flight get cancelled or traffic get so bad that one can’t even make the meeting?

All these missed opportunities to move business forward can push back decisions, inevitably slowing down business.

Why not?

People still need to meet, break bread, and immerse themselves in the culture on the ground. The human connection still matters.

The real power of video conferencing is the ability to meet right now, and to maintain and grow relationships either started in person, or to start a relationship with a view of meeting in person in the future.

Connect your workforce with Logitech

Focused on innovation and quality, Logitech is about connecting people through digital experiences.

Logitech is the world leader in video collaboration tools, with products providing razor-sharp video and crystal-clear audio so affordable that any space can be a video-enabled collaboration space.

Compatible with all leading collaboration apps, Logitech products are a breeze to deploy and use.

Learn more about Logitech Video Collaboration products: MeetUp, Rally System, TAP Room Solutions.

This article was published in partnership with Kathea.