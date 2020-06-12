Frogfoot extends free fibre speed upgrades for foreseeable future

By Shane Chorley, Head of Sales and Marketing, Frogfoot Networks

Frogfoot, a licenced open-access fibre network provider, has announced that it will extend its Double Up campaign – which sees most customers getting double the line speed of their original packages – for the foreseeable future, due to the extended national lockdown, and the success of the campaign. The promotional will now be re-evaluated on a monthly basis.

“With many employees still having to work from home or take turns going to the office so that social distancing guidelines are adhered to, high-speed, reliable, and affordable internet access becomes just as critical as water or electricity. This Double Up promotion is vital to mitigate against some of the economic impact the lockdown will have on South Africans,” says Shane Chorley Head of Sales and Marketing, Frogfoot Networks

Having the whole family at home places huge pressure on the available bandwidth, with parents having to carry on with work while children will want to learn, play and keep in touch with friends and classmates. Fibre is the ideal method of connectivity for remote workers using cloud-based productivity tools and applications and uploading and downloading multiple files, or even for content creators, who have to upload large images and videos or use online editing tools. It also has a lower latency than other types of connectivity, making it perfect for online gaming.

As such, it is no surprise that Frogfoot has seen higher customer demand for fibre than before the lockdown was announced. And, this demand is not just in South Africa’s major cities. To cater for this, Frogfoot has adopted a strategy of expanding fibre infrastructure to previously underserved secondary towns and cities in the country.

Given that fibre providers are classified as an essential service, forming part of the telecommunication basket of providers, Frogfoot can continue running, maintaining, and building its network. This includes in Bloemfontein, East London, Ermelo, George, Kimberley, Mossel Bay, Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane, Richards Bay, and others.

According to Chorley, more often than not, people tend to underestimate their bandwidth requirements, and the more they have, the more they will use. Since the Double Up campaign began in April, Frogfoot has noticed that customers on 10Mbps and 20Mbps packages who had their line speeds doubled now consumed some 30% more data.

“We have received great feedback from customers who have been enjoying the promotion across the country and some have already indicated that they would like to upgrade their links permanently. This initiative has helped many customers stay connected during this difficult period and our efforts to decrease our installation lead times in the Express Installation Trial have further supported this endeavour,” adds Chorley.

The Double Up Campaign

New customers who sign up for Frogfoot Fibre will be able to get that extra boost while working, studying or just relaxing at home together. Customers signing up since 1 April will get double their selected line speed at no extra cost, until further notice from Frogfoot. Hereafter your speed will return to your contracted billed speed.

Take a look at what speed you can expect:

5Mbps > 10Mbps

10Mbps > 20Mbps

20Mbps > 50Mbps

50Mbps > 100Mbps

100Mbps > 200Mbps

200Mbps > 500Mbps

500Mbps > 1Gbps

Your line will automatically be upgraded once your link is activated.

Terms and Conditions

Existing users: Current customer line speeds will remain on the upgraded speed until further notice.

New users: Standard packages can be ordered and will be upgraded when the link goes live.

All qualifying Access Home packages will be upgraded at no additional cost to double the line speed.

Link line speeds of the current promotion will be reduced back to the original line speed once Frogfoot confirms the new end date of the promotion.

Frogfoot will engage with ISPs before the promotion end date, to ascertain if any links should remain on the higher line speed package at normal pricing.

1Gbps packages do not qualify for an upgrade.

The promotion is applicable to all qualifying Access Home FTTH precincts except special pricing FTTH precincts. Examples include: Century City Blitz acquired MDU’s

Unfortunately, due to the network constraints in certain regions, we will not be offering this upgrade in George and Port Elizabeth.

This promotion does not apply to any links which are part of another promotion and any links pending cancellation.

Any affected upgrade/downgrade done during the promotion timeframe will remove the link from the promotion.

Have a look if you have fibre coverage in your area here and sign up today!