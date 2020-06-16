How to help RSAWEB connect the youth

The father of our nation, Nelson Mandela, once said that “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.”

“The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear”.

On this day 44 years ago, the youth of our country embodied this courage and decided to stand up for what was right – a free, fair and inclusive South Africa.

By conquering their fears, made a statement that echoes in the halls and charters of freedom that hold our country together – and directly impact the lives of our country’s youth of today.

Connect our youth

With this in mind, RSAWEB wants to celebrate the youth of the past by empowering the youth of today by providing them with free internet connectivity.

That’s why from today, the 16th of June (Youth Day) until the 22nd of June – RSAWEB will donate R100 to their #InItTogether campaign for every Home Fibre or Fixed LTE order that gets placed.

Their #InItTogether campaign is an aptly-named social project that seeks to raise funds for their RAMP Foundation, to provide free connectivity to educational facilities, hospitals and other social projects in underprivileged communities across South Africa, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mentioned above, every time someone orders Fibre for their home or Fixed LTE connectivity, RSAWEB will donate R100 towards connecting the youth.

You can also donate directly to their #InItTogether campaign by visiting www.inittogether.co.za, and clicking on the ‘Donate Now’ button.

The youth of today are our leaders of tomorrow, and we can all do our part in ensuring that they have the best tools at their disposal to help grow our country into the strong nation Madiba hoped it would one day become.

Do your part – connect a child.

Now read What South Africans fear more than COVID-19

This article was published in partnership with RSAWEB.