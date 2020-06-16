Why you should upgrade your work computers

Slow laptops and desktop PCs are one of the biggest tech-related frustrations employees will experience at work.

They not only slow down a person’s productivity, but can result in unnecessary calls to an IT department.

One of the solutions to this problem is buying new devices for your workforce. However, this is not only a costly exercise, it is often unnecessary.

Fortunately, a simple and affordable alternative is available: the upgrading of storage and memory.

By upgrading a laptop or PC’s storage drive from a mechanical hard drive to an SSD, and by installing more – or faster – RAM, you can greatly improve load times for applications and reduce the amount of time a user waits for their device to start up.

By installing an SSD, you also replace the most vulnerable component in your computer – the mechanical hard drive. This is because a mechanical hard drive uses physically-moving parts to function, which can deteriorate or be damaged if a laptop or PC is moved violently or dropped.

With SSDs you are far less likely to lose your data because of the drive malfunctioning.

The upgrading of storage and memory components boosts in-app performance and is so effective that many IT managers now choose to upgrade ageing laptops and PCs with new components instead of replacing the whole device.

Crucial – A leader in storage and memory technology

Crucial, a market-leading storage and memory brand, knows the benefits these simple upgrades can provide – and offers a range of SSDs and RAM products which are compatible with devices from popular brands such as Apple, Dell, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo.

In fact, Crucial offers the widest selection of upgrades for computers in the world – with over 250,000 upgrades for over 50,000 systems.

Its SSDs offer 13-times the speed of mechanical hard drives, while its RAM is 100% component and module tested for superior reliability – and comes with a lifetime warranty.

As a brand of Micron, Crucial has been trusted for 17 years to provide high-performance hardware with market-leading reliability – and is known for its expertise in the memory segment.

When to upgrade your laptops and PCs

To ensure a company makes the best decision when it comes to upgrading their laptops and PCs, Crucial provides guidelines on what IT managers must first assess.

This includes the following questions:

Is the device still using a mechanical hard drive?

Can the device be fitted with more RAM?

How much data is stored on the device versus on the company’s network?

Crucial also offers extensive support resources for users, including free install videos, step-by-step guides, online forums, and articles to assist with upgrading a laptop or PC.

One such tool is the memory configurator, which allows you to find compatible RAM and SSD options for your PC or laptop.

Crucial in South Africa

Those interested in upgrading to Crucial SSDs and RAM can buy these products from leading retailers across the country. These include the likes of Takealot, Incredible Connection, Computer Mania, Titan-Ice, Matrix Warehouse, Digicape, and many more.

South African businesses interested in supplying industry-leading Crucial products to their customers should contact local Crucial distributor Syntech.

Syntech is a leading South African tech distributor that goes beyond simply selling its products and offers a total solution – including the ability to assist with queries on product purchases and configurations.

Additionally, thanks to its large range of tech products, Syntech can advise upgrades to your entire office to ensure you are equipped to deal with the digital workplace requirements of today.

Click here to learn more.

