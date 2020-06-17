Duxbury appointed as Armis agentless device security distributor in South Africa

Armis Security, developers of the Armis agentless devices security platform for managed, unmanaged, OT (operational technology) and IoT devices, has appointed Duxbury Networking as a distributor of its technology solutions in South Africa.

“We are very pleased to announce the partnership with Duxbury Networking in South Africa as we continue to accelerate our global expansion. Duxbury has the market presence, partner relationships, technical expertise, but most of all a great team who are seen as trusted advisors in the market. Enterprises are experiencing a huge business transformation resulting in an explosion of connected devices – everything from industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices, smart TVs, security cameras, printers, HVAC systems and more. This relationship will allow Duxbury to offer a further level of security to its client base,” said Paul Davis, Regional Vice President EMEA, Armis Security.

Most businesses can’t see 40% of the devices in their environment. From managed to unmanaged, businesses struggle with identifying all the devices around them, and being able to secure themselves. Armis discovers all devices and associated risks in the user’s environment, detects threats, and acts automatically to protect critical systems and data, especially on unmanaged devices.

“The Armis security platform is purpose-built to fill the gaps left by traditional visibility tools, discovery tools, and risk assessment programs. It requires no agents or additional hardware, making deployment fast and simple with very little impact to your existing IT infrastructure. Unlike tools that provide a limited amount of information about some of your connected devices, Armis provides a broad range of information about every device in your environment,” said Andre Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking.

Frictionless implementation and risk assessment

The Armis security platform works with the user’s existing network infrastructure to collect the data it needs to discover, identify, and analyse the risk of all devices in that environment.

It collects data using a virtual appliance that sits out-of-band and passively monitors traffic.

Since the platform is not in-line, it has no impact on network performance, other devices, or on users.

It does not require any changes to the user’s existing network, and it does not introduce any latency.

After discovering and identifying each device, the Armis platform analyses the device and automatically calculates its risk score. The score is based on multiple risk factors.

Armis’ cloud-based risk analysis engine compares observed device characteristics and behaviour against the Armis Device Knowledgebase, which tracks over 230-million devices and contains a baseline of what is known to be normal behaviour for each type of device.

“This risk score helps your security team take proactive steps to reduce your attack surface. It also helps you comply with regulatory frameworks that require you to identify and prioritise all vulnerabilities,” said Kannemeyer.

Andre Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking

