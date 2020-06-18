HPE SA and BCX – a powerful alliance for SAP S/4HANA migration

The SAP S/4HANA platform – SAP’s fourth ERP business suite – is capable of bringing enterprises to the forefront of the digital age, transforming both business and IT functions through simplified data models and intelligent automation.

However, an organisation’s migration journey to S/4HANA needs to be underpinned by a well-defined strategy that is aligned with the business needs of the enterprise, and also sets out the deployment option and approach that best suits the business.

These can be daunting and frustrating decisions, which require deep thought, intensive assessment, and a careful evaluation of the benefits an organisation can leverage from the SAP S/4HANA platform to stay ahead of the digitisation curve and compete in today’s business environment.

As a result, an increasing number of businesses are choosing managed and professional services from certified SAP partners to for the S/4HANA migrations, rather than to attempt the implementation with their own limited resources.

The right partner will ensure that organisations realise greater business value, within a shorter timeframe from their switch to S/4HANA, and it is crucial for enterprises to partner with both hardware and software vendors to undertake this journey.

Ideal partners

HPE SA and BCX are the ideal S/4HANA implementation partners and can play a crucial role in helping organisation to transform their businesses to become more innovative and more agile than their competitors.

BCX, through its partnership with SAP, offers the very best in ICT systems and services, based on the unique needs and operational requirements of a business.

The company provides a full range of SAP services and is supported by SAP through SAP’s Partner Programme. BCX is certified at the highest partner level, that of SAP Service Alliance Partner.

According to Derek Fox, SAP Principal Consultant at BCX, the BCX SAP Centre of Excellence has a significant SAP capability and skilled staff complement and is recognised as a leader in providing end-to-end SAP services in Southern Africa.

“As an SAP outsourcing operations and gold partner, as well as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR), we are certified to build, sell, service, and implement SAP solutions to all industries. BCX is an SAP Service Alliance partner, certified hosting partner, certified cloud services partner, certified partner of the Centre of Excellence for SAP Software Support, and certified HANA operations services partner,” said Fox.

Part of the services that BCX offers are migration to SAP S/4HANA solutions, including implementation, as well the implementation of AppDynamics for SAP to speed up cloud migration and S/4HANA adoption.

Driving customer success

On the other hand, HPE SA is the market leader for S/4HANA solutions, which allows customers to capitalise on its expertise and infrastructure portfolio to gain advantage with SAP S/4HANA.

HPE SA understands the migration journey to SAP S/4HANA, and as the leading vendor and a large SAP S/4HANA customer, HPE has unique insights to help ensure customers’ success.

Riaz Patel, Value Sales Specialist at HPE SA, explained that HPE SA accompanies enterprises from the profitability analysis phase through the conception to implementation phases and last adjustments for a successful S/4HANA transformation.

HPE SA takes a customer’s entire SAP system landscape into consideration, in order to advise a long-term favourable transformation strategy. It offers SAP S/4HANA both as an on-premise and cloud solution.

Patel said that partnering with BCX creates a significant advantage for the company, as the SAP skills and expertise that BCX brings become an extension of the S/4HANA implementations that HPE SA can deliver.

“We have faith in BCX to deliver the services, consulting and implementation aspects of a project, and likewise they have the confidence in us to deliver the actual hardware, with the choice of configuration that the customer wants,” he said.

