Aerohive – End-to-end mainstream networking for SMMEs to enterprises

Extreme Networks’ acquisition of Aerohive late last year has expanded the company’s cloud managed and networking solutions.

“This has enabled Duxbury to offer Extreme-Aerohive solutions to a wider footprint – from the company’s existing enterprise-level market right down to small- and medium-sized businesses,” said Andre Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury’s clients will be able to mix and match a broader array of software, hardware, and services elements to create networks that support their unique needs and that may be managed and automated from end-to-end – from the enterprise edge to the cloud – to advance their digital transformation efforts.

Extreme Networks’ company solutions

Extreme Networks is listed as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, with a focus on cloud and customer-driven networking. Amongst the company’s solutions are:

Cloud management for access points, switches, VPN concentrators and SD-WAN. This is a total solution for management simplicity from a single pane of glass.

Cloud NAC (Network Access Control) for improved compliance, control and security.

Cloud AI/multi-layer analytics for a deeper understanding of application use and user trends.

SD-WAN and VPN solutions to enhance security and return on investment. This makes working in remote offices simple and effective.

Enterprise and at-home plug-in access points with zero touch provisioning, allowing users to deploy a remote office or branch in mere seconds.

The acquisition of Aerohive adds critical cloud management and edge capabilities to Extreme’s portfolio of end-to-end, edge-to-cloud software-driven networking solutions.

It also adds cloud-managed Wi-Fi and NAC solutions to complement Extreme’s on-premises Wi-Fi and NAC technology and brings new SD-WAN capabilities to Extreme’s solutions mix.

Extreme also acquired other products and services in exciting new growth markets, such as Enhanced Network Access Control (ENAC), which includes solutions that allow customers to better manage IoT and BYOD scenarios.

Andre Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking

“Aerohive, which is rated in the Niche category of the Gartner Magic Quadrant, has a number of cloud management capabilities that fit perfectly into Extreme’s plans to marry cutting edge technology with an intuitive user experience, while reducing complexity and lowering operating expenses,” said Kannemeyer.

