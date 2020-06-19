The world is changing, and so is WeBuyCars!

Change is everywhere – now more than ever. While our country is experiencing unprecedented times, WeBuyCars is changing lanes to better navigate the future.

With WeBuyCars’ ready-to-take-on-the-future perspective, they are bringing you more value, more options and even better customer service that prioritises you and your unique vehicle needs.

The reason behind WeBuyCars’ rebranding

Brothers, Faan and Dirk van der Walt have always been intrigued by the automotive industry. Faan started when he bought his first bike in 1988 for only R400.

In 2001 they had to establish a name for their website, and they decided to name it WeBuyCars, as buying cars is exactly what they did.

Their core value is to serve people, something they have always done and is also the reason why brothers Faan and Dirk started WeBuyCars more than 20 years ago.

WeBuyCars is not only South Africa’s number one car buying service, they are also known as a one stop shop for anyone looking to buy an affordable pre-owned vehicle.

Their additional services range from in-house financing, insurance, warranties, service plans and much more.

WeBuyCars has grown and developed immensely throughout the years and is ready to position themselves as a future ready vehicle partner, by establishing a new visual identity while always remembering where they came from.

What the new WeBuyCars brand symbolises

The new logo is representative of the core purpose of WeBuyCars, which is to serve people.

The new design represents a window and highlights the audience sitting in a car and being in the driver’s seat of their own destiny.

It symbolises the fact that whatever change someone is going through, WeBuyCars will always be there to assist them on their journey of change.

WeBuyCars might look different on the outside, but it is the inside that counts, and they are recommitted to serving and guiding you as you navigate your future.

Change means moving forward and not getting left behind. Buy your dream car today and change your future.

This article was published in partnership with WeBuyCars.