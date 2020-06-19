How the national lockdown has affected the car insurance industry

The national lockdown has significantly affected every sphere of society, including the car insurance industry.

What’s more is that the lockdown requirements are frequently changing.

Let’s examine what impact the lockdown has had and is still having on the car insurance industry in general.

Premium collections1

One of the biggest aspects that have impacted car insurance companies during the national lockdown is non-payment of premiums.

Understandably, for many during the coronavirus pandemic paying their car insurance premium isn’t at the top of their minds.

For insurance companies, however, premium collection is the lifeblood of their business, and for them to stay afloat, it must continue unhindered.

Without this, their operational sustainability and the valid insurance claims submitted by policyholders will be severely affected.

Are you struggling to pay your premiums?1

What is also clearly understood by the South African Insurance Association (SAIA) is that this lockdown environment is most unusual and has to be managed.

To assist policyholders who are facing financial constraints during this time, SAIA advises policyholders to speak to their insurers or brokers if they are struggling to pay their premiums due to the lockdown.

The role of suppliers1

Suppliers of goods and services constitute an integral part of the insurance industry. Without them, the insurance industry would not be able to continue.

Recognising this fundamental point, SAIA have endeavoured to assist suppliers as much as it can – particularly small businesses (SMMEs).

SAIA is also committed to using the services provided by these suppliers. A lot of the services depend on when they can do so, and what kind of claims have been received.

SAIA also has to stay within the boundaries of essential services as promulgated by the national regulations.

