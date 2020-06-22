HP Elite Dragonfly – The stylish 2-in-1 must have for mobile and WFH

The new HP Elite Dragonfly, available from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC), is a premium sub one-kilogram 2-in-1 laptop designed with mobile and WFH (work from home) users in mind.

The 13.3-inch Elite Dragonfly is available to DCC’s SA and SADC channel partners and features world-class battery performance – up to 24.5 hours, 360-degreee foldability, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and optional 4×4 LTE antennas that allow for gigabit-class 4G LTE.

The stylish 2-in-1 features a blue magnesium housing that is made from a single piece of CNC-machined magnesium alloy and the keyboard is in a rubber dome which means it is significantly quieter than before.

HP Noise Cancelling also ensures that ambient noise, including the sound of typing, is reduced by up to 20 decibels.

The Elite Dragonfly’s bezel has been drastically reduced and delivers an 87% screen-to-body ratio for a fantastic viewing experience. The display is available in:

FHD lower than 400 nits;

4K HDR 550 nits UHD;

Ultra-bright 1000 nits FHD;

Sure View Gen 32, HP’s award-winning integrated privacy screen; and

All screens support touch functionality and HP’s rechargeable Active Pen G3.

“HP has hit the mark with the Elite Dragonfly – it is an incredibly light, powerful and secure PC that will ensure that workers on the move or at home continue to work optimally while benefiting from exceptional battery life,” said Francois van Wijk, HP Business Unit Manager at DCC.

The HP Elite Dragonfly comes with advanced security features such as:

HP Sure Sense that defends against malware attacks on mobile workers using the power of artificial intelligence;

HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging that gets users back up and running;

HP Sure Click that protects the Dragonfly from web and e-mail attachments that might have malware, ransomware and other viruses; and

HP Sure Start Gen 5 self-healing BIOS;

The HP Elite Dragonfly offers the following features:

Up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD storage and Intel UHD 620;

Optional two- or four-cell battery, the latter offers up to 24.5 hours of battery life;

Fast Charge technology that allows users to charge their notebook up to 50% in just 30 minutes; and

Target specification and key experiences verified by Intel’s “Project Athena” innovation programme.

The HP Elite Dragonfly ships with a three-year, carry-in warranty.

This article was published in partnership with Drive Control Corporation.