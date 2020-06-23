Ctrl – The smart way to get affordable car and home insurance

Now is not the time to cancel, or even pause your short-term insurance. But it may be time to relook your cover and make sure you are paying a fair premium for what you are getting.

With Ctrl, South Africa’s first independent insurance app, comparing competitive quotes and getting affordable cover is easier than ever.

Why waste time getting quotes?

While it’s true that getting insurance quotes won’t cost you money, it will cost you time and effort. And seeing that time is money, it makes much more sense to get as many quotes as possible in one go, wherever you are, without having to submit your details again and again.

That’s where the Ctrl app offers a user-friendly alternative to traditional ways of getting and comparing insurance quotes.

You can get up to seven quotes from top insurers after answering the underwriting questions only once.

Insurers on the platform include Santam, Bryte, King Price, Old Mutual, Brolink10 and Absa, allowing users to insure everything; from cars, bikes, trailers, caravans, all-risk, household contents, and buildings.

The app was designed to give users more choice and to make the process of getting cover easier and less time-consuming – to save you both time and money.

Comparing quotes made easy

Once you get the quotes, an actuarial algorithm helps you to compare these quotes from the different insurers side-by-side. This unique feature removes the uncertainty and allows you to compare apples with apples.

Each quote gets a Ctrl rating that makes it easier for you to choose the best cover for your specific needs. No sales calls, paperwork, or complicated insurance jargon.

An authorised advisor (a real human) is also available through a chat function if you have any questions, while a semi-intelligent chatbot can also answer more straight-forward questions.

From quote to cover with good advice

Of course, there’s always the matter of indicative rates vs real quotes. Rates are usually given by so-called aggregators and are based on a quick analysis, but need further information to be formulated as a proper quote.

Ctrl is not an aggregator. The real quotes provided can be accepted as is – no follow-up phone calls needed.

Once you accept a quote, you’ll have cover and Ctrl becomes your insurance advisor to help with claims, emergencies and general advice whenever you need it.

There’s no need to waste time or money. The smart way of doing your short-term insurance is available for free. Get the app and take Ctrl.

Visit ctrl.co.za to find out more.

This article was published in partnership with Ctrl.