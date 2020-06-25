Boost indoor cellular coverage with the Cel-Fi SOLO Smart Signal Booster

Duxbury has launched the Cel-Fi SOLO Smart Signal Booster in South Africa.

Designed for use on carrier networks and featuring compliance with the latest regulatory requirements enacted by ICASA, Cel-Fi SOLO is Nextivity’s newest cellular coverage solution.

“Significant performance advances have been achieved, with features like five RF front-ends, which make the product deployable into most networks, and 60 MHz of relay bandwidth – almost twice that of the Cel-Fi product previously available for the market. The hardware is modem-ready: future software updates will enable the product to be remotely managed through Nextivity’s carrier-grade, GDPR and SOC 2-compliant, WAVE software platform,” said Tobie van Schalkwyk, product manager for Nextivity solutions at Duxbury Networking.

The Cel-Fi SOLO Smart Signal Booster improves 3G/4G/LTE voice and data cellular service in frequencies from 698 to 2,700 MHz, inclusive of bands 1, 3, 7, 8, and 20 – solving coverage problems by eliminating dead zones and dropped calls.

This easy-to-install solution is based on Nextivity’s Intelliboost chipset, combining best-in-class performance with an unconditionally network-safe guarantee. Delivering up to 100 dB of gain, it is the most powerful in-building coverage solution available for Europe’s small business and residential markets, ensuring subscribers have reliable cellular service in spaces up to 1 500 m2 per system.

“Cel-Fi SOLO is the newest Smart Signal Booster in Nextivity’s lineup of products designed to address the universal challenge of poor indoor cellular coverage. Taking its engineering to the next level, SOLO provides nearly twice the relay bandwidth in a single unit design that meets the needs of regulators and network operators,” said Van Schalkwyk.

Cel-Fi SOLO’s flexible architecture allows it to be deployed in a variety of scenarios, depending on the needs at the site. It can be installed out-of-box with its simple to attach donor and server antennas, or with a variety of optional external antenna options available for more advanced installations.

Cel-Fi’s intelligent gain control and echo-cancellation ensure the system will perform optimally.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], store.duxbury.co.za

This article was published in partnership with Duxbury Networking.