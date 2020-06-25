Microsoft 365 – What you need to know

Microsoft 365, formerly known as Office 365, is the best way to access the extensive suite of leading Microsoft software – whether you’re a home or business user.

Microsoft Office is the obvious choice for all your document creation needs, while other software and benefits are also available as part of the Microsoft 365 solution.

Microsoft 365 offers a simple 12-month subscription plan that gives you access to the latest versions of Microsoft’s software suite, and there are three main Microsoft 365 editions – each of which offers unique benefits to different user groups.

Microsoft 365 Personal

Microsoft 365 Personal is the most affordable and straight-forward product available.

This is because it offers a single Microsoft 365 licence to the most popular Microsoft programmes for home use.

Notably, this single licence can be used across multiple PCs or Macs, as well as on your tablets and smartphones.

Apps that form part of this package include the premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

Publisher and Access are also available as part of Microsoft 365 Personal, but on Windows PC only.

Additionally, you will get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage absolutely free, as well as access to Skype.

Microsoft 365 Family

Microsoft 365 Family offers an almost identical solution to Microsoft 365 Personal – including the same apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and Skype.

Both Personal and Family are designed for home users and students, and come in a 12-month subscription.

Where Microsoft 365 Family is different, however, is that you get licences for up to 6 users.

Each of these users can use their licence on several PCs, Macs, tablets, and smartphones, and each get 1TB of OneDrive storage – meaning this is the perfect product for a family, or for a number of students who are living together.

Microsoft 365 Family works out to be significantly more affordable per user than Personal, meaning that if you have a group of several users who are all looking to sign up to Microsoft 365, Family is the way to go.

Microsoft 365 Business Standard

Microsoft 365 Business Standard is a product that gives a single user a licence for a suite of Microsoft apps and solutions that can be used on multiple devices.

Where Microsoft 365 Business stands out is that it offers additional apps and functionality that makes it the superior option for businesses looking to equip their employees with the latest software.

Microsoft 365 Business replaces Skype with Teams, and adds popular business apps Exchange and SharePoint.

This means it is designed to be used in a business scenario – although you will also be able to use the suite for home purposes.

It is also worth noting that all three Microsoft 365 products receive support services at no extra cost.

Click here to learn more about Microsoft 365.

Mustek distributes a wide range of Microsoft products, find out more:

Contact the Mustek Microsoft Product Specialist: Lizelle Sageantes

This article was published in partnership with Mustek.