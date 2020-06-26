Gold price to hit a record high – Invest now

As the coronavirus pandemic enters a “new and dangerous phase”, the price of safe haven gold is approaching its highest since 2012 – but one big investment bank thinks the economic response will soon see the yellow metal swell to its highest price ever.

With central bank interest rates leading to poor returns from income-paying investments like your bank’s saving account and government bonds, gold’s price is now up 15% this year – sitting just below levels last seen eight years ago.

With Brazil, the USA, and South Africa at the forefront of a record daily increase in coronavirus cases, and more details emerging of China’s confrontational new security law in Hong Kong, investors may be feeling less optimistic about a “V-shaped” global economic recovery.

Derivative traders – who bet on the future movement of gold prices – are at their most positive position in a month. And they’re not the only ones. Investment bank Goldman Sachs is predicting gold will hit a record high of $2,000 an ounce within the next 12-months: in other words, gold is set to rise another 15% from its present position.

What’s driving the rush to gold?

Gold is a safety net in terms of economic uncertainty and it acts as a hedge against inflation thanks to its limited supply and long trading history. So unlike central banks who are printing money at unprecedented levels, gold’s supply remains steady.

This means gold acts as a rand hedge and is widely recommended as part of a diversified portfolio. It’s one of a handful of investments with a positive return in 2020 – gold prices are around $1,780 an ounce and have gained 15% so far in 2020 and 34% over the past 12 months.

Sean Sanders, CFA Charterholder and CEO of investment platform Revix added: “The unprecedented printing of money by governments is why it’s critically important today more than ever to hold inflationary hedges like gold in your investment portfolio.

“Investments like gold can protect your hard-earned savings at times like these, meaning they will hold their value, or increase in value, rather than lose value like currency does when inflation occurs.”

